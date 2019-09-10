Miranda Lambert Performs at the Huntington Center

While Miranda Lambert didn’t win the 2003 TV singing competition Nashville Star, her third-place victory now feels like a minor accomplishment when compared to her record-breaking career. In addition to two Grammy Awards (out of 16 nominations), Lambert has earned the ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year for nine years in a row, surpassing Reba McEntire as the most awarded in the category. Don’t miss her at the Huntington Center with Elle King.

$15-$110.75 | 7pm | Friday, September 20

Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Tickets available on ticketmaster.com