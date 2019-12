Enjoy a post-holiday blast of punk as the spirit of the Holland Haus will take over the Ottawa Tavern on January 11! The amazing lineup includes Silver Age, pop punkers out of Temperance, MI; LETDOWN, punk band from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; Second String Hero, a punk easycore group from Oregon; and Civil Hands, alternative rockers from Toledo.

$5 | 7-11pm | Saturday, January 11

The Ottawa Tavern, 1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | theottawatavern.com