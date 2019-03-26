Toledo According to Tricia Cullop

Years lived in Toledo: Eleven

Occupation: Head Women’s Basketball Coach

at the University of Toledo

My story: Driven to help young people learn how to win at the game of basketball and life. Thankful to have an amazing family and wonderful friends to share my life with and grateful for all the blessings I’ve been given.

One song lyric to describe my ideal self: “I’m a survivor, I’m not gonna give up, I’m not gonna stop, I’m gonna work harder.” -Destiny’s Child, “Survivor”

Most people know me for:

Coaching Toledo WBB.

The best thing I’ve ever eaten in Toledo was: Anything at a Mancy family-owned Restaurant.

The street I drive on/walk

on most often is: Bancroft

The best time I ever had in Toledo:

1) Winning a WNIT championship in 2011 in front of a sellout crowd in Savage Arena over USC.

2) Watching the 2017 NCAA

WBB selection show in Savage Arena with 1,000 of our fans to reveal our seed, opponent and destination.

If I could change one thing about Toledo it would be: The winter weather.

The best view in Toledo: The deck of The Heights at the Renaissance Downtown Toledo on a clear summer day.

When I’m craving cupcakes, I go to: Cake in a Cup.

The artists and musicians I love: In the Toledo area — Crystal Bowersox.

The Toledoans I most admire:

The late Jim Findlay and the late

Bob Nichols.

What makes me truly feel alive: Spending quality time with family

and friends.

The Toledoan I’ve met in passing that I’d love to get coffee with:

Jamie Farr.

The last time I had a serious-oh-my-god-my-stomach-hurts-now belly laugh was: Listening to Gretchen DeBacker tell a story.

When I was in High School, I probably would have been described as: Skinny, athletic and shy

My favorite local people to follow on social media are: Brad Rieger, GretchenDeBacker, Chrys Peterson, Anthony Bellino and all of our University of Toledo Athletic Department.

On a typical day, I wear: Toledo gear

I could sum up my personal style with these five words: I wear gold and navy!

The type of garment or accessory that I have the most of: Shoes (gym shoes and dress shoes).

Most inspiring organization I’ve heard about in the past year: Connecting Kids to Meals—the work Wendi Huntley and her staff do to feed 7,000 plus kids in our area daily is simply amazing!

The thing I love the most about Toledo: This city is full of passionate Toledo Rockets fans!