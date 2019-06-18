Toledo According To Chuck Madrigal and Finley Gleason

This year’s Old West End Festival was a celebration like no other with the first-ever honoring of a same-sex couple as King and King Wamba. Chuck Madrigal and Finley Gleason are fixtures in the OWE community, and it is only fitting that they should be deemed Kings in the most venerated parade position. All hail King and King Wamba!

Chuck Madrigal

Years lived in Toledo: 20

Occupation: cosmetologist

My story in one sentence: I’m one lucky guy!

One song lyric to describe my ideal self: “I think I’m liking how I’m feeling right now.” (“Butterflies” by Cub Sport)

Most people know me for: the Ford— the home I live in.

I wish more people knew my for: the friend I could be.

The best thing I’ve ever eaten in Toledo: was an eight-course vegan dinner made by Lisa and Michael Kerrigan for our supper club.

The street I drive on/walk on most often: Collingwood. I get to enjoy all the beautiful homes and churches that run through the neighborhood.

The best time I ever had in Toledo: celebrating Christmas with 400 of our best friends at the Ford.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would: spend the night alone in the Toledo Museum of Art ogling their incredible collection.

When I am craving a great hamburger, I go to: The Four Horsemen on Lewis

Musicians I love: Dave Kosmyna and all his friends and students jamming in his living room

The Toledoan I most admire: Kristen Kiser and Andrew Newby (Black Kite and Toledo Spirits Company) for their investment in OWE and downtown, and for creating welcoming spaces for all.

If I could apologize to anyone: Finley. He bares the brunt of my frustrations and impatience.

The reason I am most proud of myself right now: surviving another OWE Festival; the amount of time and work can be overwhelming

What makes me feel truly alive: having a house full of family and friends

The Toledoan I’ve met in passing that I’d love to get coffee with: Jeremy Link, who lives in OWE and recently completed the installations at the Museum of Natural History [at the Toledo Zoo]

Finley Gleason

Years lived in Toledo: 20

Occupation: Customer service at Delta Airlines

My story in one sentence: I’m the luckiest man alive.

One song lyric to describe my ideal self: “Summertime…and the living is easy”

Most people know me for: my gardens.

I wish more people knew my for: my love of architecture.

The best thing I’ve ever eaten in Toledo: were the lobster bites at Real Seafood.

The best time I ever had in Toledo: The Old West End Festival

If I could change one thing about Toledo, it would be: the algae bloom in Lake Erie.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would: put the stegosaurus from the Toledo Museum of Art in my front yard

The best view in Toledo: the top of Government Center

When I am craving vegetables, I go to: Ciolini’s in Temperence.

Artists I love: Mike Wallace’s blown glass pieces and Michael Walker for his cartooning skills.

The Toledoan I most admire: Shelly Varelli – for her energy and commitment to our neighborhood

If I could apologize to anyone: My mother. Enough said!

The reason I am most proud of myself right now: pulling off a beautiful wedding in our home for Karen and Adrian Hoffer

What makes me feel truly alive: having a nice home and people around me

The Toledoan I’ve met in passing that I’d love to get coffee with: Maureen Brogan from The Original Sub Shop on Broadway. I’d want a panini too!

If you could have a drink with any person or character, who would it be, what would you drink, and why?: I’d have absinthe with Oscar Wilde so he could see how things have evolved.