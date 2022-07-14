Wildwood looking for Zombie Prom decorators

Are you a fan of spooky decorations? Wildwood Metropark may be looking for your help.

This year on October 29 at the Manor House located on 5100 Central Ave, at Wildwood Metropark, Zombie Prom will be hosted, presenting a new spin on prom. For those who didn’t get the chance to attend prom back in school or want to relive the experience— with a spooky twist— Zombie Prom may be the event for you! Attendees of Zombie Prom must be 21+.

October is coming quickly, and Metroparks are asking for Halloween decorators to make this night the spookiest it can be. If you are interested, decorator applications must be submitted by July 31. Once participants submit their application, an email will be sent out by staff on August 1. Interviews with applicants will be scheduled soon after, taking place on August 17 and 19.

Additional information received in interviews may grant you a location in the Manor House to decorate. Some areas available for decoration in the Manor House include the Secretary’s Nook, Foyer, shooting gallery, Portico, Gentlemen’s Closet, Master bedroom, Barbara’s Room, the Linen Closet, the upstairs sitting area and the Front Porch.

This is a volunteer position, and applying does not guarantee a spot as a decorator. Decorators are also required to bring their own supplies. As this is a Toledo Metroparks event, staff reserve the right to approve or deny or tweak any ideas that they may see fit.

Metroparks Toledo will be disclosing more information regarding this event closer to the date.

With any questions, contact Hannah Calandra, volunteer coordinator for this event, at Hannah.Calandra@metroparkstoledo.com or by phone at 419-407-9840.