Enjoy some lovely conversation while holding a lovely glass of wine at the February edition of Vines and Lines, a book club held in collaboration with the Toledo Library. This month’s book selection is Another Brooklyn, Jacqueline Woodson’s story about a young woman reminiscing about her childhood as she returns to New York to bury her father.

6:30-8pm | Wednesday, February 26

Taste Wine Bar, 6801 W. Central Ave., Ste C.

419-517-0515 | toledolibrary.org