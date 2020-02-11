Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Celebrates Lorax Day

To celebrate the birthday of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a special Lorax Day, in honor of the Seuss classic about a creature who speaks for the trees. The event, on Sunday, March 1 at the Refuge, will feature crafts and family events, as well as a costume contest for anyone dressed as a Seuss character. Donations for the Refuge’s mission to provide a habitat for waterfowl and other birds.

10am-2pm | Sunday, March 1

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center,

14000 OH-2, Oak Harbor.

419-898-0014 | facebook.com/OttawaNWR | Free