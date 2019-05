All ages and levels of experience are welcome at the Metroparks Outdoor Expo, presented by Yark Subaru. Park experts will help participants with axe throwing, forest bathing, climbing, kayaking, canoeing, and cycling. May is Bike Month, so celebrate with the bike show at the Expo featuring The Right Direction and get involved with cycling groups!

10am-4pm | Saturday, May 18

Side Cut Metropark | 1025 W. River Rd., Maumee

419-360-9187 | metroparkstoledo.com