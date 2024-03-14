Friday, March 15, 2024
Quenched and Tempered March Events

By Leslie Anne Shore

Losing an hour of sleep when we sprung forward may have you in a haze. Get out of the funk and into some fun at Quenched & Tempered this month. The brewing company has a lineup of fun activities planned throughout March, including a special St. Patrick’s Day Celebration you will not want to miss. 

Thursday, Mar. 14, 7pm

Enjoy local musicians at Open Mic Night.

Photo provided via Quenched and Tempered.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 6-9pm

St. Patty’s Day Pub Night. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Quenched and Tempered with a special Irish-inspired event.

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 7pm

Play board games with friends at this month’s game night.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 6:30pm

Enjoy board game-inspired trivia at this week’s trivia night. 

Photo provided via Quenched and Tempered.

Thursday, Mar. 21

Celebrate the contributions and sacrifices American women made during WWII at Quenched and Tempered with a special Rosie the Riveter-themed event.

Friday, Mar. 22, 7pm

Join the brewery for Belly Dancing with House of Mesmeric.

Saturday, March 23, 10:30am

Refit exercise class hosted at Quenched and Tempered.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 7pm

Game night featuring the classic card game Euchre.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 6:30pm

Test your sitcom knowledge with these Superstore-inspired questions.  

Thursday, Mar. 28, 7pm

Rob Storm performing live at Quenched and Tempered.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 7pm

Enjoy live music from Jason Blake.

