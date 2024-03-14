Quenched and Tempered March Events

Losing an hour of sleep when we sprung forward may have you in a haze. Get out of the funk and into some fun at Quenched & Tempered this month. The brewing company has a lineup of fun activities planned throughout March, including a special St. Patrick’s Day Celebration you will not want to miss.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 7pm

Enjoy local musicians at Open Mic Night.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 6-9pm

St. Patty’s Day Pub Night. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Quenched and Tempered with a special Irish-inspired event.

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 7pm

Play board games with friends at this month’s game night.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 6:30pm

Enjoy board game-inspired trivia at this week’s trivia night.

Thursday, Mar. 21

Celebrate the contributions and sacrifices American women made during WWII at Quenched and Tempered with a special Rosie the Riveter-themed event.

Friday, Mar. 22, 7pm

Join the brewery for Belly Dancing with House of Mesmeric.

Saturday, March 23, 10:30am

Refit exercise class hosted at Quenched and Tempered.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 7pm

Game night featuring the classic card game Euchre.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 6:30pm

Test your sitcom knowledge with these Superstore-inspired questions.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 7pm

Rob Storm performing live at Quenched and Tempered.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 7pm

Enjoy live music from Jason Blake.