Poppers March 2024

New Ghost Kitchen at Agave and Rye

A new ghost kitchen, Lick My Chicken, will share the Agave and Rye kitchen space, operating fully, but without its own dining space, with third party delivery services. The secret menu, as the name suggests, will offer all things chicken. Enjoy delicious chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders or even a chicken burrito. Side items include mac ‘n cheese, waffle fries and funnel cake fries. 1210 Levis Commons. 567-276-3742. lickmychicken.com

Wine tasting at Nooney’s

Take part in a private wine tasting at The Spielbusch Lounge at Nooney Companies. The old-timey vibe makes you feel like you are at a 1920’s speakeasy. 1001 Cherry St. 419-214-0666. Rwnooney.com

Monthly wine tastings at Black Kite Coffee

The Black Kite Coffee monthly wine tasting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 7pm. Enjoy four tastings of delicious handpicked wines and a bonus special drink for just $5. No RSVP required. 2499 Collingwood Blvd. 419-750-5820. blackkitecoffee.com