Steven Spielburg’s 1998 Academy-Award winning film, Saving Private Ryan, is being shown locally at two locations. Set during World War II, the film chronicles the journey of eight soldiers as they make it their mission to save the titular character, potentially the last surviving brother in his family to have made it out of the war alive. $9.50-$11.50. 3pm on June 2. 3pm and 7pm on June 5.

Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe St. Fallen Timbers 14 + Xtreme, 2300 Village Dr. West, Maumee.

419-472-2324 | cinemark.com