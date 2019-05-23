Finding Augusta Chiwy

Many know of Renee LeMaire, a woman deemed the Angel of Batogne, after she died doing work for the Battle of the Bulge Batogne aid station during World War II. However, the story of Augusta Chiwy’s selfless work at that same aid station was for many decades lost to history. Searching for Augusta: The Forgotten Angel of Bastogne tells the story of the black Belgian nurse whose heroism has, sadly, gone undocumented for far too long. Includes free refreshments.

2pm | Wednesday, May 29

101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-874-3135 | Waylibrary.org

Free