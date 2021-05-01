Film Notes – May 2021

Field of Dreams opens for safe summer movies

Though 2020 was a difficult year for the film industry with theaters shutdown around the country, drive-ins saw a rise in attendance, offering a socially-distanced opportunity for people to enjoy a movie. Liberty Center’s Field of Dreams Drive-In opened for the 2021 season on April 2. Featuring two screens, the theater will be open on Friday and Saturday nights through Memorial Day, when Sundays will be added to the schedule. Cost ranges from $8-25, depending on the number of passengers in the vehicle. Children 5 and under free. V602 Township Rd 6, Liberty Center. 877-343-5334. fieldofdreamsdrivein.com

Green tomatoes for Mom

A heartwarming and quirky drama celebrating a 30th anniversary returns to area theaters in time for Mother’s Day. “Fried Green Tomatoes,” a 1991 film which starred Kathy Bates as a housewife who finds guidance and inspiration through a friendship with an elderly woman (played by Jessica Tandy), shares a story of youth and perspective. Shown in theaters as part of Fathom Events ongoing Big Screen Classics series, the film will include insights and an introduction from Turner Classic Movies. $12.50. 3 and 7pm, Sunday, May 9. 7pm, Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13. Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe St., 419-472-2324. Fallen Timbers 14, 2300 Village Dr. West, Ste. 1700, Maumee. 419-878-3898. fathomevents.com