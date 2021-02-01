Women in Business 2021

Dietra Hickey

Serenity Nail Salon and Spa

1679 Lance Pointe Rd, Maumee | (419) 741-0808 | serenitynailsmaumee.com

9am-7pm, Tues-Sat

12-5 Sun

Dr. Deitra Hickey is a counselor, educator, motivational speaker, author, life coach and owner of both the Serenity Health & Wellness Center and Serenity Nail Salon & Spa in Maumee. Before any of those titles, however, she was a caring daughter. Dr. Hickey worked as a caregiver for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis.

“I just kind of saw the effects on our body when we’re dealing with something, and dealing with a tragedy, and, looking back, how holistic health could have made her more comfortable, and helped with her detoxification process, because of all the medication.

“That’s kind of what started the idea, was being able to tie mental health with our physical, holistic health.”

Dr. Hickey worked as a licensed counselor and principal for 17 years at Toledo Public Schools before opening Serenity Health & Wellness in 2010. “We bring a full scale of holistic health in a spa setting,” Hickey said. “So there isn’t another facility in Toledo that is quite like ours.”

Dr. Hickey’s passion for her clients also stems from a lifelong desire to be an entrepreneur, she said. “I think I just beat to my own drum, and I am willing to take some chances and do things that nobody else necessarily might believe in, or might think is too challenging.

“I realized that in order to pursue my goals, and some of my ideas, that I needed to take it in my own hands and do it on my own. It gives me the freedom and the flexibility to bring something different and unique to Toledo.”

In a chaotic time for business, and for people, Dr. Hickey’s philosophies may help give her clients an opportunity for reflection and perspective.

“I think we need to practice gratitude, and live one day at a time. I think we need to get back the idea of respecting one another and realizing that we all have a story that we don’t know about. So if we can implement blind empathy, then we give people just a little more grace.”

What you do…

I am the owner of Serenity Health & Wellness Center, Co-Owner of Serenity Nail Salon & Spa and I’m a motivational speaker who focuses on stress maintenance. I am also the founder of a local 501c3 called “Ruthie’s Angels.”

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

I used to think I knew everything and I didn’t really trust those around me. I always beat to my own drum and worked as a lone leader. Now, I am a lifelong learner and feel very blessed to surround myself with the experts and leaders that I have the privilege to work with and around. I am also a leader that thrives on bringing out the leader within others. I love and trust the intent of my Serenity family to the fullest.

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

Make sure you are consistently checking in with your clients and your staff. Owning a business doesn’t mean you don’t have a boss. All of your clients are your boss and they, along with the staff, should feel comfortable constantly offering feedback to help the company learn, grow and thrive.

Something most people don’t know about me is:

I have been an entrepreneur since I was a child. I grew up with a lot of adversity but when I was 8 years old. I collected rocks, scrubbed them, and polished them with clear nail polish prior to walking the neighborhood selling them door to door. My father and many family members before him were hard working entrepreneurs.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by constantly reminding myself of how lucky I am even during the challenging times. I have down days like everyone else but perspective is key. I am healthy, I have an amazing husband of 24 years, family and friends who care about me, successful businesses, and two fabulous dogs. When I think of those things, it’s not difficult to stay motivated and practice gratitude.

Who do you most admire?

I would have to say my mother, Ruthie. She passed away at 48 years old several years ago and struggled with MS for many years. Through her sickness and her pain, she didn’t complain, was always positive and faithful, and she never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She exemplified love, confidence, and grace. She is and was truly an angel.

My guilty pleasure:

Food. Lots of it. With a martini. Or two.

Best advice you’ve ever received:

My sister Tanya told me to quit taking things personally and expecting everyone to be like me. She told me that everyone is different and may not act or react like I would. If my expectations are too high of others, then I will consistently set myself up for disappointment.



Great recent discovery:

I am of course partial but I recently finished a book called, “Stress & the Power of Perspective.” 2020 has challenged all of us with our perspective so the timing is quite aligned.

Debbie Reynolds

Deb’s Body Jewelry and More

2600 Woodville Rd, Northwood | 419-691-3100 | facebook.com/DebsBodyJewelry

11am-6pm Mon-Sat

What you do…

In my store I sell mostly body jewelry, but also tobacco accessories, CBD’s and pipes of all kinds. It’s kind of like Spenser’s on steroids. I don’t have employees so I do all the stock work, displays, sales, ordering, bookkeeping, etc. We also have a tattoo and piercing studio; Dragon’s Body Art. We’re very informal here and have fun with our customers.

How has being a woman impacted your career?

Being a woman hasn’t really impacted my career, but using a wheelchair has. I do lots of things people don’t think I’m able to but I do have to give in and ask for help sometimes. Being a woman in a wheelchair makes me more security-minded; I carry a gun and try to be aware of my surroundings at all times.

How has your business changed in the past year?

My business has been impacted by COVID. Being closed for two months almost put me out of business, but I received a small, unexpected inheritance that I was able to use to pay the bills until we re-opened. My business is not eligible for any grants because of some of the things I sell and the fact that I don’t have employees, so it’s been hard.

Who do you most admire?

The person I most admired was my grandfather. He could do anything he put his mind to. He was spiritual, kind, strong, gentle, funny, generous, hard-working, intelligent, a go-getter. He never let anything stop him. When he retired from his construction business, my grandparents built a campground. They ran that for over 10 years and then Grandpa became the head tour guide on the Boyer museum ship. Even when he was totally blind he kept giving tours. The wheelhouse was named after him. To this day people tell me stories about him. He taught me a lot about life and about business.

Signature accessory or something you wear everyday:

I usually wear something having to do with being a grandma or something Ohio State.

What’s on your bucket list?

My husband, Clyde, has taken care of most of the things on my bucket list. One thing I’m looking forward to is training a dog to be my new service dog.

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

“The only thing a pity-party will get you is wet cheeks” and “The third time’s a charm.” These two sayings have gotten me through some very tough times.

Great recent discovery:

One TV show I watch is The Profit. I learn a lot about business and get ideas for things I should do or change about my small business.

Your theme song:

My theme song, just because of the name, is “Dazed and Confused.” Enough said.

Kristin Kiser

Black Kite Coffee

2499 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-720-5820 | blackkitecoffee.com

7am-5pm, Mon-Fri

9am-2pm Sat

10am-2pm Sun

What you do…

I am the proud owner of Black Kite Coffee; an independently owned local coffee shop nestled in the Historic Old West End and I am a partner at AVATAR, a local web-based marketing company located in Downtown Toledo on the riverfront.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Learn what matters to your team or staff. If they are empowered and supported, everyone wins.

How has your business changed in the past year?

The landscape for restaurants and cafes has completely changed for all of us. We are fortunate to have such amazing community support and it has resulted in new ways of doing business which is very exciting!

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

Take risks. Try everything. FAIL. Learn and improve.

What’s on your bucket list?

Travel. Travel. Travel.

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

“Of course we can!” It is my answer to every question.

Great recent discovery:

So many great podcasts. My favorites right now include: Louder Than a Riot, Throughline, Code Switch, Cabinet of Curiosities and Stuff the British Stole.

How do you stay motivated?

2020 has really tested my (and everyone’s) threshold for being engaged on a day-to-day basis. I have really leaned on my friends and family for inspiration. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by smart and talented people doing unique and interesting things!



Mary Cianci

Sew N Such

1242 W Sylvania Ave. | 419-478-5455 | sew-n-such.com

9am-5pm, Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri

9am-noon, Sat

What you do…

Sew, alter, restoration, resurrect clothes from the dead— you name it, we do it!

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

Sewing and work is my life.



What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

Smile, and listen fully to every customer.



How has being a woman impacted your career?

It was tough in the beginning— that was some thick ice to break. But perseverance and skill prevailed.



What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Do your own thing.



How has your business changed in the past year?

Our business has still been consistent. We’re kind of on a recession-proof bus here. If you have money, you’re bringing in your new clothes to alter. If you don’t have money, you have to fix your old items.



Something most people don’t know about me is:

That I love fishing.

How do you stay motivated?

I need to pay my bills! Hot water, lights and food are my motivation.



Who do you most admire?

My great grandmother, Anastasia Szyperski.



My guilty pleasure:

Pickles wrapped in salami.

Signature accessory or something you wear everyday:

My bob haircut. 30 years plus!



What’s on your bucket list?

To sew for the pope at the Vatican.



What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.



Best advice you’ve ever received:

Hold on and enjoy the ride.



Your theme song:

Friends in Low Places.

Kelly Nicholson-Sorley

Owner/Operator of Campus Pollyeyes Toledo

3303 Dorr St. | 419-754-7849 | campuspollyeyes.com

11am-10pm, daily

What you do…

I am a new restauranteur who opened the Campus Pollyeyes Toledo location in the middle of a pandemic— so it has been an adventure to say the least. My parents opened Pagliai’s Pizza in Bowling Green, OH in 1967 and Campus Pollyeyes in 1974. My brother, Robert Nicholson, owns the BG location of Campus Pollyeyes and has franchised the restaurant to include a Findlay store and now I am operating the Toledo location. I have been a Registered Nurse since 2004 and now I am a restauranteur too.

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

My approach to life and business has changed over time. Initially, I was a very task-oriented— especially as I cared for my patients. As I matured, I have come to realize that relationships that are built while doing the tasks are just as valuable and last past the tasks. I use that approach as I run my business with my patrons and my staff. I employ the Golden Rule – “Treat others as you would have like them to treat you.” My father, who we lost this past December to cancer, would post on the restaurant sign “Make our family your family.” It is a motto that I strive to instill at my restaurant now.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

Every professional woman should have a clear sense of her core values and purpose. Core values and purpose serve as my internal compass for how to best utilize my gifts and talents and express them at work. It is very important that a professional woman also manage her health first in order to be fit for the stressors that will inevitably arise. Being proactive with my health is critical as I care for my business and my family.

How has being a woman impacted your career?

Being a woman has impacted my career in many ways. It is always a balancing act between career and family. Growing up, my parents were working hard to provide for a large family while growing a small pizza business in the 70s and 80s. Fortunately, my grandparents lived with us and helped raise my siblings and me. As a nurse, I was able to balance my family and career needs to an extent, albeit there are no “holidays” as healthcare works 365 days per year. As a small business owner, I am blessed to have my family work with me. It may be long hours on some days but we are together and I count that as a blessing!

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

One key leadership lesson I have learned is to delegate and not micromanage. I am blessed to have a great team with some amazing gifts and talents. Good leadership helps to put together the right people at the right time for right purposes so that everybody wins. It is my job to mentor them and give them the opportunity to shine. Several of my staff are UT students who I hope will go on to use the job skills and experiences they learn while working at Campus Pollyeyes later in life wherever their path leads them.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

One gender specific assumption that I have encountered at the restaurant occurred when a new vendor came in to speak to the owner and walked by me to speak to one of my male managers first. I smiled and politely listened to him, introducing myself at the end of the conversation. Honest mistake.

How has your business changed in the past year?

The pandemic has changed all restaurants and businesses over the past year. Unfortunately, as a new small business, we were ineligible for the PPP loans or government assistance. We were, however, able to set up our dining room with the limited capacity seating and social distance requirements required by the CDC and Health Department from the start. I am thankful that I was able to use my nursing experience to ensure my staff and patrons remain healthy and safe during this pandemic. We are hopeful with the vaccine distribution and students returning to Campus, our business will pick up for inside dining. We continue to stay afloat with pick up and deliveries but look forward to the day when we can have an active inside business!

Signature accessory or something you wear everyday:

My cross necklace.

What’s on your bucket list?

Travel— I love learning about different cultures and trying new cuisine. I would love to go back to Europe!

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

“Today I will do what others won’t do, so tomorrow I can do what others can’t do.” It is all about taking little steps each day in the direction you want to go and over time those steps will get you there! Don’t give up.

Best advice you’ve ever received:

Don’t sweat the small stuff and love others well.

Diana Spiess

Owner, Essence Mind Body Studio & Essence of Wellness Health Coaching

725 Ford St B, Maumee | 419-873-6463 | essencembs.com

What you do…

Essence Mind Body Studio is a Boutique Fitness Studio specializing in many fitness and wellness classes, private sessions, teacher training, Reiki and sound therapy. I am a Medically and Internationally Board Certified Health Coach that works with clients from all backgrounds and medical conditions to improve their health.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

It is very important to book time for yourself to recharge and stay healthy on a regular basis.

How has your business changed in the past year?

My business has shifted to quite a bit of on-line teaching, training and coaching due to COVID. It has been a challenge at times but also has been empowering to keep a strong community going in a time that has been very important for health and wellness care.

What signature accessory do you wear every day?

Crystals. I am a Master Crystal Healer and Licensed Sound/Vibrational Master Therapy Teacher. Crystals have fixed frequencies and they affect our frequencies significantly since we are very entrainable. I wear crystal jewelry based on what’s most needed for protection, balance, sustaining a higher frequency, staying grounded or numerous other reasons.

What’s on your bucket list?

A long trip to Yellowstone National Park with my camera. I LOVE my photography work and nature and it is one of my dreams to visit there.

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

Stay the course. Many things will try to throw you off and that’s a natural part of the journey to living our callings and heart’s desires. Stay the course.

Best advice you’ve ever received:

“They don’t go after a lioness with a fly swatter.” Every business owner or professional that puts all in to live their callings and passions will have times where others “attack” them for whatever reason. I have lived my life based on always playing fair and doing all I can to help others. That does not leave me immune to “attacks” and a good friend, a successful female business owner, told me one time when it was happening, “They don’t go after a lioness with a fly swatter. They must see you as a lioness with quite a bit of strength, focus, and a huge desire to care for your pack and family. Take it as a compliment.”

Beth Rose

Owner and Operator, Beth Rose Real Estate & Auctions

6546 Weatherfield Ct Building E Suite 3, Maumee | 419-517-6888 | bethroseauction.com

9am-5pm, Mon-Fri

What you do…

I’ve been a licensed Realtor for 31 years specializing in working with buyers and sellers with single family homes, commercial and land. I list and sell properties and auction real estate, business liquidations, estates and collectibles.

How has being a woman impacted your career?

My profession is only 14% female. I’ve had to compete against men in my competitions and in business. It has made me stronger, a leader in my profession and more competitive in my industry. I was the first female in history to win the Michigan State Auctioneer Championship in 2009, and I was the 2016 International Auctioneer Champion. I wouldn’t choose to have it any other way.

How has your business changed in the last year?

I’m grateful I adapted early on with technology and a strong marketing team. Many Auctioneers were not ready for the shift. My auctions are now virtual and online. This has made a safe environment for everyone and the results have been outstanding! It has been a very positive shift for my business.

How do you stay motivated?

I really love what I do! This career path has been extremely rewarding to me both personally and professionally. It’s easy to stay motivated after 31 years when you love working with people on the #1 biggest investment of their life. I always set goals for myself and create a business plan every year. This has been the key to my success.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Integrity. Integrity to me is putting someone else’s needs above their own, offering to help others during a time of need, showing respect to everyone and always choosing honesty first. It’s the highest quality a person has. I try to live by this theory and teach this trait to those who work for me. Our reputation is all we have in business.

Best advice you’ve ever received?

My father was my mentor yet passed away at a young age. I remember him saying to me “Beth, everyday when you wake up and your feet hit the floor, you are unemployed until you make something good happen that day. Go out and make something great happen.” I’ve lived by this advice my entire career.

Claudia David-Roscoe

Owner, Health Foods by Claudia

3904 Secor Rd, Toledo | 419-474-2400 | healthfoodsbyclaudia.com

9am-6pm, Mon-Sat

11am-5pm, Sun

What you do…

At Health Foods by Claudia, we are proud to share many years of experience, first-hand knowledge and heartfelt care to individuals opening their hearts to reclaiming their health naturally, effectively and safely.

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

I’ve learned to live one day at a time, be grateful for what’s before me, always keep my faith and not assume anything in life or business. Also, I’ve learned to encourage people to feel good about whatever baby steps they’re able to make each day towards greater health. True change happens one day at a time, from the heart and with dedication.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

One key leadership lesson I’ve learned is the importance (and blessing!) in having a dedicated team of people, working and learning together from their heart, because they care about good health and wellness. Loving teamwork is a beautiful thing!

Signature accessory or something you wear everyday:

I suppose my signature accessory is my crystals; I have been wearing crystals for many years now and customers have always commented on them which warms my heart! After all these years it’s very cool to see so many people learning about crystals and enjoying them too!

Who do you most admire?

My mother has been my great inspiration because she lived each day dedicated to her truth, even when it wasn’t the popular thing to do. Because of her influence I do my best each day to live what I teach and teach what I live. My mother was an example of someone who always walked her talk and I’m so grateful!

Best advice you’ve ever received:

Best advice I’ve ever learned in life was to live by my truth, and when it comes to business, to always know your numbers!

Alisa Gafeney

Owner/Curator, Avocado and Cheese

419-360-0015 | avocadoandcheese.com

What you do…

I create an experience with food that is not only delicious, but aesthetically pleasing to the eye.



How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

I’ve become more open-minded and more willing to adjust and accommodate, especially during COVID times.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

That she is fierce.



How has being a woman impacted your career?

It has given me an opportunity to tap into my creative side.



What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

Stay persistent. Don’t give up.



How has your business changed in the past year?

It has taken off tremendously— I’m very appreciative for all the love and support I have received.



Something most people don’t know about me is:

I am also a yoga teacher.



How do you stay motivated?

It’s my inner drive— I want to see, and conquer, the world.



Who do you most admire?

Michelle Obama, and other local women who are business owners.



My guilty pleasure:

Flaming Hot Funyuns.



Signature Accessory or something you wear everyday:

I have a tattoo of an avocado on my left wrist.



What’s on your bucket list?

I want to travel to Bali.



Best advice you’ve ever received:

What other people say or think about you is not your business.



Great recent discovery:

Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix.

Jennifer McAlear

Owner and Winemaker, Urban Pine Winery

3415 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee | 419-773-4088 | urbanpinewinery.com

Explain to our readers, what do you do?

We are a family-owned and operated urban winery opening Spring 2021 in Maumee. We handcraft all our wines onsite and make wines from all over the world. We will have a beautiful patio, a large private party space and a beautiful wine tasting area. We will offer the ability to personalize any of our wine labels to your specific event, whether it is an anniversary, wedding event, birthday, or corporate event. We will also offer a delicious bistro food menu and some local beers on tap. We will have many exciting events including food and wine pairings, wine and paint nights, trivia nights, and we will have live music Friday and Saturday nights. We also proudly support other local Toledo businesses!

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

My parents always taught me I could achieve anything I put my mind to. My husband has inspired me to run my own business and has shown me that I will be a fantastic business owner. Without him I may not be doing what I am doing, and I am so grateful for him! We all need people that believe in us.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

I think women underestimate what they are capable of. Women are so strong and bring a unique set of strengths to business. I think every professional woman should remind herself to lean into her strengths and avoid trying to be someone else.

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

If you have the dream and perseverance nothing can stop you. Don’t let challenges stop you. Challenges are there to make you better if you have an open mind and if you allow it.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

People are your number one asset. Whether they are your employees or your customers. Always, always, always value people!

How has your business changed in the past year?

We are still in start-up mode but the last year with Covid has been more challenging. Even with Covid though, it has not stopped us from moving forward. If anything, Covid has forced me to be more creative, think outside of the box, and come up with new ideas. Urban Pine Winery will be better as a result.

Something most people don’t know about me is:

I have many passions. I love food, wine, travelling, gardening, sports, learning, and I have a therapy dog named Winston.

How do you stay motivated?

I love what I am doing so it is not difficult to stay motivated.

Who do you most admire?

Since I have two young children I really have an admiration for moms and the perseverance and strength it takes to raise kids. Cheers to all you mommas out there!

My guilty pleasure:

Drinking wine of course!

What’s on your bucket list?

I would love to own and operate a vineyard and winery estate someday.

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

I am always reminding myself that I am so blessed by God and consistently telling myself “you got this!”

Best advice you’ve ever received:

Life is short. Go for your dreams, you can achieve them!

Great recent discovery:

I am a big fan of Brene Brown and frequently listen to her podcast.

Your theme song:

Elevation worship music

Megan Yasu Davis

CEO, The Kitchen Salon

151 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 225 | 419-984-0395 | thekitchensalon.com

5-9pm, Wed

9am-5pm, Thurs-Fri

8am-2pm, Sat

What you do…

I am a natural hair culturist and owner of The Kitchen Salon, a natural haircare educational resource for all ages. I provide braid, twist and locking services to consumers, using my own line of handmade, cruelty free and locally sourced products.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

The vision you were given to do what you do and the reason it was important in the first place. It’s easy to become distracted by swiping, clicking and a swift-moving timeline

How has being a woman impacted your career?

Being a woman means I have natural insight in addition to experience and knowledge, on common issues that women face with their hair which helps me to provide more comprehensive services and product formulations for those I serve.

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

Be sure this is what you want to do, then be sure you are prepared to do it. Things that look interesting because it’s trending is not always enough to keep a business afloat. Also, be flexible and understand that there are parts of your vision that may need to be laid aside or removed and it is okay for that to happen and to also have to start over if necessary.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Always be willing to learn more, always work to do better than the day before.

What gender-specific assumptions do you encounter, and how do you respond to them?

Many believe that hair stylists are the same, they cut and color and send you along until next time. I am not a stylist, the style is the last thing I do. I am an educator, helping people to understand their hair and their specific needs, doing the internal work so that the external results align.

How has your business changed in the past year?

It almost wasn’t. COVID was either going to make me give up or go all the way. When the state began reopening, those who support my business were ready to learn, receive services and to purchase my handmade products. After almost losing my own life to COVID, I figured there was nothing to lose by going in business full time

Something most people don’t know about me is:

I can tell you the story of Cinderella in German and I competed and received superior marks, which are the highest, in vocal music competitions by singing Arias as a soprano.

How do you stay motivated?

Our 7 kids, even though some are adults, they will always need us. And I have worked hard for other companies and I need to focus my best energy to something that will provide for our family and help us to be debt free and fully self-sufficient.

Who do you most admire?

My father Curtis Smith, because he knows trials and triumphs time and again in his 9 decades and has overcome against the odds, and because he is the wisest, strongest man I know.

My guilty pleasure:

Speedway House Blend Coffee with International House hazelnut creamer. I will drive the distance, there are none within 5 miles from my house and every 7th coffee is free.

Signature Accessory or something you wear everyday:

My favorite Wooden glasses and a pair of earrings from my 200+ collection

What’s on your bucket list?

To go on a proper vacation outside of Ohio and to participate in a run/walk and actually run.

What’s your mantra/words that you live by?

“There’s enough room and there’s enough time” – Megan Yasu Davis

Best advice you’ve ever received:

When my father was teaching me how to drive, he told me to know more than one way to get to where I am going. I apply this to my life beyond the steering wheel.

Great recent discovery:

Bridgerton on Netflix because it gives viewers stories within each of the main characters that speaks to the challenges that people, particularly women face in society that supersedes race and class and it further presents diversity in a number of ways, showing obstacles that different groups have been advocating to change, relevant to the present day.

Your theme song:

Be Nice by the Black Eyed Peas

Ashlee Griggs

Owner/Moroccanoil Expert/Stylist, Modern Chic

6910 Airport Hwy, Holland | 419-277-2373 | facebook.com/ModernChicSalonSpa

9am-9pm, Tues-Thur

9am-5pm, Fri

9am-2pm, Sat

What you do…

As a stylist, I have the privilege of working closely with people. The relationships we stylists build with our clients is one of a kind. We get the opportunity to help build one’s confidence and make people feel beautiful— I live for those moments.

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

This past year especially has made all of us in the beauty industry really think about what is important. At Modern Chic, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and Salon team. We are constantly reassuring our clients of our comprehensive plan in place that allows us to continue to provide services while maintaining a safe environment.

What’s one thing every professional woman should remind herself of?

Empowered women empower women. Every woman’s success should be an inspiration, there is strength and sisterhood.

How has being a woman impacted your career?

To most people’s surprise, women are heavily underrepresented in the higher levels in the beauty industry. I felt if I built a business opportunity for other successful business woman to network, we could help push the industry to become more balanced.

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

When you decide to take that next step in opening your salon, I would suggest mapping out everything! It’s easy to get caught up in the creative pieces, but you can’t forget about the foundation. For example, what is the purpose of your business, what are the values and service standards. What do you expect of your team and what can they expect of you? Find Bombshell Business by Amber Hurdle, she’s amazing.

What’s one key leadership lesson you’ve learned along the way?

I’ve learned that I need to continue to fill the gap between where I am and where I want to be, to be a good leader.

Something most people don’t know about me is:

I have recently launched a 100% organic hemp extract CBD product line called Verdad Organics. All products are third party lab tested, locally grown and inspired by honesty. You can check them out online or in the shop.

How do you stay motivated?

I’ve learned to set goals. I always try to keep a positive self dialogue and establish good habits. I remind myself to think and dream bigger. Most importantly, learn the art of perspective and just enjoy the journey.

Great recent discovery:

Not necessarily recent, but I recently re-discovered Geno Stampora. He is an inspiration to everything in the beauty industry. Listen to his podcasts and try and catch a seminar ASAP.

Sarah Stuart

Owner, Mobile Bonds LLC

445 Earlwood Ave., Suite 103, Oregon 419-376-7713 facebook.com/horner007

Three secrets to success:

Believe in yourself and your ability. I used to doubt my ability to do certain things because I didn’t believe in myself. But as I started to surround myself with positive people, then I began to think positively and I started to believe that the things that I once thought were impossible became very simple. A long time friend once told me that “can’t means won’t.” I have always carried that with me. You can do anything in life that you want, you just have to set goals and execute. Secondly, Always make sure you’re honest because integrity is everything. It builds the foundation for trust which is very important when you’re dealing with society and trying to build your business. At the end of the day, your credibility is built on honesty and trust. And lastly, Knowledge. As the good ol’ saying goes, knowledge is power. I believe in that. Knowledge is your gateway to opportunity. So educate yourself!!

Current top three priorities:

Work: I’m a workaholic. I spend a good portion of my time trying to navigate more ways to success. Family: I have three beautiful children whom I absolutely adore and they have been the reason that I push myself to be the best me. They need me. Health: Without health you can’t take care of the first two.

To feel successful, I need to:

Have consistency. I wake up every morning, grab my coffee and start answering phone calls and emails. In this business not answering the phone or missing a call is detrimental. My clients are calling for a reason and I make sure that I’m always on the other end of the line to help them.

Donnetta Carter

The Social Butterfly

Search “The Social Butterfly Public Figure – Donnetta Carter” on Facebook

What you do…

I provide a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs to display and sell their products.

How has your approach to your business, and your life, changed over time?

The business has grown over the years and expanded statewide. There are thousands of small businesses and the number continues to grow annually. I have a large database of small business participating and a waiting list.

How has being a woman impacted your career?

Being a woman of color and educated this business has created a large audience from the Midwest to participate in my expos.

What advice would you give to another woman who plans to enter your industry?

I would recommend all women to be transparent, market your brand and be consistent. Also, focus on your supporters and sponsors.

How has your business changed in the past year?

My business has changed with more small businesses signing up for more shows for 2021. I was heavily impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. There are ten shows scheduled for 2021 in celebration of my ten year anniversary.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated from my supporters which are small businesses and company sponsors, such as Steve Taylor Automotive Family.