TolHouse: Toledo’s entrepreneurial class has a new social club

Will Lucas describes his business venture, TolHouse, as being “for the vibrant.” Given the social ecosystem he is attempting to create, another word also comes to mind: Potential.

Lucas explains that TolHouse, located at 1447 N. Summit St., will be a social club for the city dwelling, creative, entrepreneurial class, providing space for collaboration and innovation. The goal is essentially twofold– to help individuals reach their potential which, in turn, helps the city reach its potential. TolHouse will be a hub for people to grow relationships and networks.

“There are a lot of places to meet people who could help advance your mission, but those interactions are often transient,” Lucas said. “That’s why I wanted to create a consistent ecosystem, where everyone who is a member is doing something in this community to push the narrative forward. You can add value to me and I can add value to you.”

Leadership Experience

Lucas is not new to business start-ups and strategic planning. He is the co-founder and CEO of Creadio, which is a full-service marketing technology and production agency, specializing in video production and communication strategy. Lucas became the youngest member of the University of Toledo’s Board of Trustees in 2016 and is also a member of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, currently serving his third term. According to Lucas, TolHouse was a logical next step.

“I’ve been a marketing and technology guy, but I’ve always been an entrepreneur,” Lucas said. “It was six years ago in New York. I went to a social club and I have never been to a social club like this before. I was with people who looked like me. They were in the arts. There were musicians, artists, actors, etc. It was the coolest thing I’d ever seen, and they had a strong emphasis on the design of the spaces. I realized that I wanted to do something like that. And it’s been a dream of mine for those six years.”

Options for All Interests

TolHouse will include ample lounge space for gathering with friends or associates, collaborative work spaces, a jazz club and a coffee house, as well as multiple bars and food options.

Additionally, Lucas plans to offer curated art shows and other special events, all with waterfront views.

According to Lucas, the goal is to create a space that allows for work, play and lounging.

“My intent was to build a place where people could spend their entire day,” Lucas said.

“Maybe you come in the morning, have a protein bowl and a smoothie and you’re sitting with your laptop in the coffee house. Maybe you’re taking a meeting in one of the lounges after that. Then, at the close of your business day, you decide to stay for a cocktail at one of our bars with a friend or a partner. And then later in the evening, you stay for a show in our jazz club. You’ll have the opportunity for different experiences, no matter what your interests are.”

According to Lucas, the name TolHouse– in addition to being inspired by the city’s name– reinforces this idea. “The name TolHouse is inspired by the concept we have of being a place where our members can spend their entire day-from breakfast to nightcap, handling all of their daily business in our spaces, from work to entertainment.”

Lots of Space,

Lots of Options

With a 25,000 square foot footprint, TolHouse’s offerings will be phased in over the next year. The first phase includes four lounges, two bars, a pool table space, a coffee house and a kitchen. According to Lucas, the second phase, which will include the jazz club, will hopefully will be open in time for the Solheim Cup, which is scheduled to

begin on August 31st.

To access TolHouse, interested individuals will need to complete an application which will be reviewed by TolHouse’s membership committee. Applications for TolHouse membership are available now through their website at tolhouse.com. According to Lucas, membership is contingent on being active in the community.

“TolHouse will be a place for the people who are doing the work to make Toledo the city we all believe it could be.” Lucas said. “If I’m sitting next to you at one of the bars in TolHouse, I should probably know who you are because you are in this room, right? You’re known for being a part of the community of doers.”

TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St. in the Vistula District.

To learn more about TolHouse and to access the membership application, visit https://tolhouse.com.