The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo are hosting the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Celebration on UT’s main campus, presenting an opportunity for Toledoans to honor the civil rights leader. The 18th annual event is free, open to the public, and includes a spoken word performance inspired by Dr. King’s legacy.

10am-noon | Monday, January 21

The University of Toledo Savage Arena, 2801 W. Bancroft St. 419-245-1698 | Search event on Facebook for more details. Free