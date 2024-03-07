St. Patrick’s Day 2024 Event Roundup

Saturday, Mar. 9

Toledo Irish American Club St. Patrick’s Shenanigans Event

Featuring the 6th annual Kilt Contest, performances by Toledo Firefighters Bagpipes and Drummers, Ardan Academy of Irish Dancers, Extra Stout, and Ironwood, and plenty of food and drink.

2990 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo

St. Patrick’s Day Dance

Annual fundraiser for the volunteer fire dept.

4617 St. Anthony Rd., Temperance

Tuesday, Mar. 12

St. Patrick’s Day Book Bash!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Gathering Volumes, the Glass City Mashers, and Darci Hannah, author of Murder at the Blarney Bash.

196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Toledo Irish American Club St. Paddy’s Day Bash at Buffalo Rock Brewery

The Toledo Irish American Club is hosting a night of Shenanigans at the Buffalo Rock Brewing Co.

345 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville

Friday, Mar. 15 – Sunday, Mar. 17

St. Patrick’s Day at Hensville

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Hensville for three days with live music, food, and more.

St. Clair St., Toledo

The Blarney Irish Pub Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the bar that throws the best weekend-long block party!

601 Monroe St., Toledo

Friday, Mar. 15

Toledo Luck Of The Irish St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl

Revel in a bar crawl event through the heart of the city.

Various locations, Toledo

Shamrockin’ Shuffle

A nighttime glow run, with a post-race party hosted at the Blarney Irish Pub.

601 Monroe St., Toledo

Luck of the Irish Dance Party

Dance to a music mix of Ballroom, Latin + Swing, and an Irish jig or two at Toledo Ballroom.

6365 Monroe St., Sylvania

Saturday, Mar. 16

Toledo Shamrock Stroll St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl

Enjoy bar crawling, live entertainment, and an abundance of fun on this festive bar crawl.

Various Locations, Toledo

Katie’s Randy Cat

Katie’s Randy Cat will get St. Patrick’s Eve off to a solid start at Earnest Brew Works Downtown

25 S. St. Clair St., Toledo

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Blow-out

Howard’s Club H will have a St. Patrick’s Day party with music for every music fan.

210 N Main St., Bowling Green

St. Patrick’s Day with Ampwagon

Listen to live music and sip on awesome beer at Juniper Brewing Co.

145 S. Main St., Bowling Green

Sunday, Mar. 17

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Indulge in a delicious Jiggs Dinner and Shepherds Pie, and Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Irish-style brews. Extra Stout will perform at 5pm.

27 Broadway St., Toledo

Toledo Official St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Explore some of the best establishments and indulge in the festivities as you crawl the city, indulging in the vibrant spirit of the Irish.

Various Locations