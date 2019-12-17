Cleveland Metroparks opens twin toboggan chutes

For a thrill this winter season, cold-weather excitement can be found in Strongsville! The Cleveland Metroparks opened twin toboggan chutes at the Mill Stream Run Reservation, giving daring riders a chance to test their nerves on the tallest chutes in Ohio. The chutes, featuring a 70-foot vertical drop and more than 700 feet of ice-covered track, sends riders as fast as 50 miles an hour.

$6 for one ride, $12 for an all-day ticket, children $10

6pm-midnight, Fridays | Noon-10:30pm, Saturdays

Noon-5pm, Sundays

Open through the first week of March, weather permitting.

The Chalet, 16200 Valley Parkway, Strongsville

440-572-9990 | clevelandmetroparks.com