It’s that time again! The winter edition of the bi-annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week begins January 12. Over 50 restaurants throughout the city will be participating, giving diners options from pizza to steak to seafood to vegetarian to…well, let’s say everyone will find something to fill up on during Restaurant Week! Reservations strongly encouraged. Locations fill up quickly!

$18 for lunch, $28 for dinner, Chef’s Specials $38

Sunday, January 12 through Friday, January 17.

734-668-7112 | Annarborrestaurantweek.com