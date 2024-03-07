Celebrate Women’s History Month Around Toledo

March is Women’s History Month. Celebrate the many contributions women have made to our history in the Greater Toledo area this month.

Friday, Mar. 8, 11am to 1pm

Annual Luncheon: International Women’s Day

Join Women of Toledo for Northwest Ohio’s 7th Annual International Women’s Day Luncheon at the Hiltons of Downtown Toledo. Tickets range from $25 to $100.

101 N Summit St.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 10am to 2pm

3rd Annual Wonder Woman Wellness Conference

The Opportunity Center at ALCC is hosting its 3rd Annual Wonder Woman Wellness Conference. Participants will be immersed in a day full of “empowerment, inspiration and self-care.” Tickets range from $10 to $30.

120 Eastchester St., Monroe, MI.

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 11:30am

YWCA Milestone Awards: A Tribute to Women 2024

Join the YWCA in honoring inspirational women at the Glass City Center. Seven remarkable women will receive awards for their work in our community. Tickets range from $100 to $1,000.

401 Jefferson Ave, #B.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Your Voice, Your Run

Women interested in running for public office are invited to join the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for their “Your Voice, Your Run” event. Individuals will be given the chance to network as well as learn from colleagues and elected officials at the event.

325 Michigan St.

Monday, Mar. 25, 6pm to 8pm

A Steinem Celebration: 90 Years of Gloria

Celebrate feminist icon and Toledo native Gloria Steinem’s 90th birthday and the Steinem Sisters Collection’s 10th anniversary with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

325 Michigan St.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 7pm to 10pm

Artist of the Month: Barbra Ware

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Peacock Café and Jazz Collective with performances from Barbara Ware and an international quartet.

2007 Monroe St.

Friday, Mar. 28, 4pm to 5pm

Women’s History Month Music Challenge

Think you know your female artists and musicians? Test your women’s music knowledge at Lagrange Branch Library with a special name-that-artist challenge.

3422 Lagrange St.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 11am to 3pm

Toledo Women’s Art League Show

Toledo Artist’s Club new show, the Toledo Women’s Art League Show displays artwork from women artists in Toledo. The artwork can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 3pm until Friday, May 31.

5402 Elmer Dr.