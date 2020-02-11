31st Black History Banquet

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists commemorates the end of Black History Month with its annual Black History Banquet. Now celebrating its 31st year, the banquet will emphasize and remember the efforts made by the African American workforce in the history of the labor movement. David Fleetwood, Business Manager of Laborers Local 500, (pictured above) will be the keynote speaker.

$60 | 5pm | Saturday, February 29

Radisson Hotel at the University of Toledo,

3100 Glendale Ave. | 419-381-6800 | facebook.com/cbtutoledo