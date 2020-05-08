Artists support health care workers through the Hallways of Hope project

Toledo area artists have been given a chance to express support and gratitude to Glass City medical professionals as part of the new Hallways of Hope project.

The program is the result of a partnership between The Arts Commission, ProMedica and 2-Scale. Nine Toledo artists were commissioned to create pieces of art in honor of healthcare workers as a part of National Nurses Week, which began on May 6. The original pieces are being displayed at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The artworks were then reproduced as full-size posters by Holland-based advertising agency 2-Scale. The resulting works will be hung at other ProMedica health care facilities throughout the area.

Among the artists who have contributed works are caricaturist Issac Klump, graphic artist and illustrator DaJaniere Rice, Peep Game Comix creator Imani Lateef and muralist Caroline Jardine.

For more information on the Hallways of Hope program or to view all the posters, visit the Arts Commission Facebook page, or look below.