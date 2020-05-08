Art Supply Depo offering curbside pickup

Area artists who have been wanting locally-purchased paints, clay, tools and more can rejoice. The Art Supply Depo has announced that both its Toledo and Bowling Green locations have reopened for curbside pickup.

Although walk-in shopping will still be closed for the time being, customers can place an order via email or telephone for pickup at either the Depo’s Toledo location on S. St. Clair St., or at the Bowling Green location on E. Wooster.

Orders can be picked up from 1-5 pm at either location on Wednesdays through Sundays. Parties who want to order from Toledo can either email or call 419-340-2701. Bowling Green customers can email that location or call 419-340-3915.

No set date has been determined for the complete reopening of the stores, but the Depo announced in a press release that all workshops will remain canceled until June 1, and might be postponed further beyond that.

For further information on either location, visit the Art Supply Depo webpage.