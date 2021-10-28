Hildo: We got issues

It’s not just candidates clamoring for your affirmation this Fall. Some of the most iconic area institutions are also asking for your vote to continue property tax funding for their operations. The following levy issues are on the ballot, along with a charter change in Toledo.

Lucas County-wide issues, on the ballot across Lucas County.

Issue 1: 911 renewal. A Yes vote renews funding at the existing level that supports the 911 twenty-four seven emergency phone system countywide. A No vote cuts off funding for this vital public safety system, without which the system would likely be shuttered. We shudder to think about that.

Issue 2: Imagination Station replacement. This is a replacement levy, meaning it replaces the existing levy with a slight increase in funding. The levy is still by far the smallest on the ballot, and supports the newly renovated science museum which draws visitors from across the region. A Yes vote supports science education for kids and adults alike. A No vote returns the institution to the old days of struggling to survive.

Issue 3: Toledo Zoo decrease. Here’s a no-brainer. The Zoo is one of the most beloved local institutions, drawing visitors from far and wide. It has innovative exhibits, year round programming, and internationally recognized conservation efforts. Not to mention a newly renovated and expanded set of buildings and grounds. And Issue 3 asks for a replacement levy that decreases the tax burden. A Yes vote lowers your property taxes while continuing to support the Zoo. A No vote is just plain silly.

Issue 12: TARTA request to repeal the property tax levy and convert to .5% sales tax. TARTA, the regional transit authority, has sought this change for years. It would convert the funding stream from property taxes to a sales tax, providing an increase while shifting the burden from property owners to anyone who makes a purchase in the county. This will provide vital funding to upgrades in the system. A Yes vote supports long demanded improvements to regional mass transit. A No vote keeps the plodding outdated system as is.

Municipal-wide only issues, on the ballot in specific municipalities.

Issue 4: Toledo only, change to the date of the primary election. This is a proposed change to the Toledo charter to move the Toledo primary from mid-September to early May. This would align the Toledo election calendar with other state and local elections. A Yes vote approves the change. A No vote keeps the Toledo primary in its odd September position, as fewer and fewer voters bother to remember it’s even a thing.

Issue 11: Sylvania and Sylvania Township only, joint recreation district capital improvement bond levy. This proposed increase would fund a long term bond issuance to build a new multigenerational recreation facility and help maintain and upgrade existing facilities in the Sylvania joint recreation district. Such facilities include Tam-O-Shanter, the Sylvania Senior Center, and Olander Park, to name a few. A Yes vote supports the continuous improvement of facilities for the Sylvania area. A No vote rejects the bond issue to support such improvements.