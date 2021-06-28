Marketplace Changes July

Redline Athletics has leased space in a new building at 440 W. Dussel Dr., near Longhorn Steakhouse. With locations in 16 states, Redline is a leading sports training outfit that specializes in young athletes. The Dussel Drive buildout is scheduled to be completed in September and will be Redline’s first northwest Ohio location. redlineathletics.com

NeverMore Used Bookstore has moved to 2627 W. Central Ave., the site of the former Durdel’s Music. Search “NeverMore Used Bookstore” on Facebook.

Exercise equipment company Peloton announced that it will build its first United States manufacturing plant in Wood County's Troy Township. Groundbreaking on the $400 million Peloton Outlet Park is scheduled to begin later this summer. Peloton estimates that the facility will bring more than 2,000 jobs to Ohio.

Cafe Donuts at 5330 Monroe St. has opened its long-awaited drive-thru window, along with the recent addition of an espresso bar with expanded coffee offerings. Search “Cafe Donuts” on Facebook.

Well, that didn’t take long! Longtime Toledo dining staple Grumpy’s recently opened its second location 5629 Main St. in Sylvania, accompanied by an announcement that a third location will be opening in Bowling Green this summer. grumpys.net

Multinational retailer Amazon opened its 150,000 square foot delivery station on Reynolds Road, at the former site of Southwyck Mall.

Big Lots is getting bigger. The Columbus-based retailer has announced plans for a new Toledo location at 3314 Secor Road, in the Westgate Town Center. The company hopes to have the new store open in August, joining three other Toledo area locations.

Islamic clothing store Fully Covered opened at 3413 Monroe St. near Monroe Beauty Supply, offering clothing, hijabs and other “modest & beautiful” pieces for shoppers. fullycoveredalways.com

Want to spice up your next get-together with a military Jeep filled with flowers? The experts at Flowerology 419 bring locally-sourced flowers in a Jeep or vintage pickup truck to pop ups and parties around the area. Flowerology supplies the vases, and you can build your own bouquet. For more information visit their Instagram @flowerology419.