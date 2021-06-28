Marketplace Changes July

- Redline Athletics has leased space in a new building at 440 W. Dussel Dr., near Longhorn Steakhouse. With locations in 16 states, Redline is a leading sports training outfit that specializes in young athletes. The Dussel Drive buildout is scheduled to be completed in September and will be Redline’s first northwest Ohio location. redlineathletics.com
- NeverMore Used Bookstore has moved to 2627 W. Central Ave., the site of the former Durdel’s Music. Search “NeverMore Used Bookstore” on Facebook.
- grumpysExercise equipment company Peloton announced that it will build its first United States manufacturing plant in Wood County’s Troy Township. Groundbreaking on the $400 million Peloton Outlet Park is scheduled to begin later this summer. Peloton estimates that the facility will bring more than 2,000 jobs to Ohio.
- Cafe Donuts at 5330 Monroe St. has opened its long-awaited drive-thru window, along with the recent addition of an espresso bar with expanded coffee offerings. Search “Cafe Donuts” on Facebook.
- Well, that didn’t take long! Longtime Toledo dining staple Grumpy’s recently opened its second location 5629 Main St. in Sylvania, accompanied by an announcement that a third location will be opening in Bowling Green this summer. grumpys.net
- Multinational retailer Amazon opened its 150,000 square foot delivery station on Reynolds Road, at the former site of Southwyck Mall.
- Big Lots is getting bigger. The Columbus-based retailer has announced plans for a new Toledo location at 3314 Secor Road, in the Westgate Town Center. The company hopes to have the new store open in August, joining three other Toledo area locations.
- Islamic clothing store Fully Covered opened at 3413 Monroe St. near Monroe Beauty Supply, offering clothing, hijabs and other “modest & beautiful” pieces for shoppers. fullycoveredalways.com
- Want to spice up your next get-together with a military Jeep filled with flowers? The experts at Flowerology 419 bring locally-sourced flowers in a Jeep or vintage pickup truck to pop ups and parties around the area. Flowerology supplies the vases, and you can build your own bouquet. For more information visit their Instagram @flowerology419.
- Buffalo Rock Brewing Company at 345 Anthony Wayne Trail in Waterville celebrated its grand opening in June. buffalorockbrewing.com