December MARKETPLACE CHANGES

Ante up! Deep Stax Poker Club is giving area card fans a new place to enjoy their favorite game. Located at 7723 Airport Hwy in Holland’s Apple Blossom Plaza, Deep Stax is a membership-based club featuring 18 different tables with a wide variety of poker games. Cash games and tournaments are offered daily. deep-stax.com

Nakama means “friend” in Japanese, and for sushi lovers, this sushi restaurant is a friend. The former Sakura Express at 7427 Central Ave. has now been transformed into Nakama Teriyaki & Sushi. nakamateriyakisushi.com

Romeo’s Pizza has opened a new location in Toledo at 7632 W. Sylvania Ave., near Kroger. Founded in Medina, OH in 2001, Romeo’s has since grown to include over 40 restaurants around the country. romeospizza.com

The Stroke Life Center is now located on the campus of Mercy College of Ohio, on the fourth floor of the building at 2200 Jefferson Ave. The move is the result of a partnership between the Center and Mercy Health aimed at offering additional space for programming and support groups for survivors of a stroke. strokelifecenter.org

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with more than four million players. Rossford is encouraging this trend with the opening of six new Pickleball courts at Rossford’s John Folcik Park, 301 Beech St.

Online wellness company BuchuVida has opened its first brick and mortar location in Grand Rapids at 24124 Front St. Beyond a product lineup of natural deodorants, balms and more, Buchuvida’s storefront offers tea, yoga mats and other accessories for a healthy lifestyle. buchuvida.com

Are you a cereal killa? Can’t get enough of Cap’n Crunch, Froot Loops and their ilk? You have a new favorite destination, SiRi L N Milk, a cereal bar at 2628 Central Ave., Suite 2, the former location of Durdel’s Music. Order custom bowls of cereal, add toppings and even your choice of milk. Search “SiRi L N Milk” on Facebook.

Women’s active apparel chain Athleta has a new location at the Town Center at Levis Commons. Founded in 1998, the brand was acquired by Gap, Inc. in 2008 and today operates more than 200 stores in the US and Canada. athleta.gap.com

Trilogy Health Services has broken ground on a new senior living community at 525 S. Dunbridge Rd. in Bowling Green. The new facility will feature independent living apartments and several assisted living facilities, employing over 120 people.

True Results Supplements, at 121 S. Church St. in Bowling Green, offers a variety of vitamins, formulas, gym accessories and more, True Results is the brainchild of former MMA fighter Thomas Shultz, his wife Victoria and powerlifter Travis Reiner.

Instagram at true.resultssupplements.

To get your sweat on, head for Afterglow Yoga, 6600 W. Sylvania Ave., in Saxon Square. The studio offers a variety of classes both throughout the week.

afterglowyogatoledo.com

Late night cookies could be a dangerous idea. Feed the need with Insomnia Cookies at 1440 Secor Rd., Ste E., near the University of Toledo. With fresh-baked cookies available throughout the day and into the wee hours (Insomnia is open until 3am Thursday through Saturday), Insomnia’s Toledo location is the 13th in the state of Ohio. insomniacookies.com

A local favorite has returned downtown as Poco Piatti’s location at 329 N. Huron St. reopened last month. pocopiatti.com