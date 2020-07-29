Fuller Art House presents breathtaking paintings Within Arms Reach

Fuller Art House’s latest exhibit, Within Arms Reach, showcases the work of Michigan-based painter Hope Olson. Based in Holland, Olson’s work largely focuses on taking everyday items and transforming them into something more with her impressionistic style. Bright colors cover her canvas, taking something ordinary like a box of Chinese takeout and making it into a beautiful snapshot of life. Within Arms Reach will be on display through August 15. 10am-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. 10am-3pm, Sunday. 5679 Main Street, Sylvania. 419-882-8949. fullerarthouse.com Free.