MOMENTUM FESTIVAL 2021 SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 16 • 6 PM – 10 PM – For The Art Lover

Join us in supporting artists who are passionate about celebrating life through art. Enjoy an impressive line-up of scheduled short films, animated films, and live performances. Explore large-scale installations, colorful murals, and our extraordinary public art collection.

5 PM – 7:30 PM Momentum | Intersection exhibition tours at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion & University of Toledo Center for the Visual Arts

Promenade Park Schedule

6 PM Live Pop Up Mural Painting begins featuring Mercé Culp, Connor Ryan Degnan aka CON TRON, Ken Dushane III aka PHYBR Camille Isaacs, Maude, Chris “Chilly” Rodriguez, and Matt Taylor

6 PM Poetry Readings curated by Jonie McIntire featuring Dan Denton, Lydia Ferguson Horvath, Jodie Summers

6 PM The Holding Project by Barbara WF Miner, Ashley Pryor Geiger, and Lee Fearnside

The Holding Project is a living artwork that includes community voices focused on feelings about safety. At Momentum, the artists will ask people to participate in this project by writing, drawing or doodling responses to questions about perceptions of safety. These responses will be incorporated into a large-scale, concertina book structure that will be exhibited in several locations, including the Toledo Museum of Art Library, the University of Toledo’s Carlson Library, and the Main Library of the Toledo Lucas County Library in spring of 2022.

6:30 PM Dancin’ In The Streets videos presented by The Arts Commission’s Art Loop program featuring WE R HIP HOP, Courtney Draper, UT Jalwa, Mawtini Dabkeh Troupe, THE Modern Dance Company, and The Aegela Center for Middle Eastern Dance

7 PM Supernova Regeneration – Daybreak presented by Denver Digerati

This program offers some of the most pleasing animations for all audiences, think of it as fun for the whole family, with some grand artistry thrown in to hit a wide variety of notes. The Animations represent artists from around the world, pulled from Supernova’s signature programs including; Kid Wonder, Student Shorts Showcase, Bodies in Motion, Abstract Sonic, Abstract Experimental, Director’s Choice, the annual Competition along with a program dubbed: Post Covid Stress Disorder. All are a good transition from the end of the workday into an entertaining evening of visual splendor.

8 PM Poetry Readings curated by Jonie McIntire featuring Dan Denton, Lydia Ferguson Horvath, Jodie Summers Audamatik, Della Della, Huntor Prey

9 PM Supernova Regeneration – Nightfall presented by Denver Digerati

Things start to become a little more surreal and sensory with Nightfall, perfect for when the sun has gone down and the spirit goes a little wild. The selected animations amplify some of the most distinct attributes of digital tools and the aesthetics promoted in the hands of pioneering artists. Animations in this program represent the broad spectrum of Supernova’s signature programs. Nightfall includes the most recent music video from this year’s Solo Artist Spotlight featuring: AUJIK, an entity based in Japan, whose work is an outstanding representation of the Regeneration theme.

Festival Park & KeyBank Discovery Theater Schedule

6 PM Interactive Public Art Projects debut featuring Street Seats by Pneuhaus, Crescendo by Kyle Ebersole & Ian Molitors, and The Toledo Alphabet Project by Graphite Design + Build

8 PM Debut Community Screening of “Sons of Toledo” short documentary presented by Glacity Theatre Collective followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and featured barbers

SONS OF TOLEDO

After waking up to an early morning phone call giving him the news his brother was killed, a Toledo barber navigates the obstacles of his day before going to the funeral home that night to give the young man his final cut.

The film was born out of the stories of Toledo’s Black owned barber shops and the ProMedica Men’s Health/Barber Shop program. It features community centered stories with community sourced actors and was created through the generosity of ProMedica, Barb and Randy Oostra, Turning Row LLC, Robin Charney, Glacity Theatre Collective and the Arts Commission.

Friday, September 17 • 6 PM – 10 PM – For The Party People

Do you wanna dance with somebody? Then Friday night is for you! Join us for a huge dance party along the riverfront as we celebrate our vibrant community through dance, music, and art.

5 PM – 7:30 PM Momentum | Intersection exhibition tours at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion & University of Toledo Center for the Visual Arts

Promenade Park Schedule

6 PM Live Pop Up Mural Painting



6 PM Dancin’ In The Streets performances featuring the University of Toledo Bollywood Dance Team – UT Jalwa; WE R HIP HOP; and Mawtini Dabkeh Troupe

7 PM DJ Big Lou The Mayor

8:30 PM DJ Jon Zenz

Festival Park & KeyBank Discovery Theater Schedule

6 PM Interactive Public Art Projects on view featuring Street Seats by Pneuhaus, Crescendo by Kyle Ebersole & Ian Molitors, and The Toledo Alphabet Project by Graphite Design + Build

6 PM “Out of The Dark” Presented by the Toledo Museum of Art.

Curated by the Toledo Black Artist Coalition

6:30 PM “Sons of Toledo” Presented by Glacity Theatre Collective

7:30 PM “The History of YAAW” and YAAW 2021 Celebration videos

presented by The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program

8:30 PM “Sons of Toledo” Presented by Glacity Theatre Collective

9:30 PM “Out of The Dark” Presented by the Toledo Museum of Art.

Curated by the Toledo Black Artist Coalition

Saturday, September 18 • 10 AM to 6 PM – For The Family

The rule of “don’t touch the art” doesn’t apply here. Join us on the riverfront for this fun, hands-on festival as we fully experience the creativity of our community. Enjoy interactive painting, an artist market, and pop-up performances throughout the day. All of this is completely free to the public!

12 PM – 4 PM Momentum | Intersection exhibition tours at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion & University of Toledo Center for the Visual Arts

Event Schedule

10 AM Artist Market curated by Handmade Toledo opens featuring Rose & Perry Co, streetspun, Seed of Life Farms, paperDENIMart, Mango and J Plush, DurdtPile, Avert Adornments, Sage Kimani Co., Just Josephine, Jackdaw Trades, Toledope, Firenation Glass Studio and Gallery, Nadine A Bower Art, SRS Studios LLC, Earth Fire Flowers, The Arts Commission’s Young Artist at Work Program, and Handmade Toledo.

10 AM Zot Artz – Make Your Mark! presented by The Ability Center

“Kids love making art. At Zot Artz, we design and make adaptive art tools so that children with disabilities can create huge, amazing art pieces.”

10 AM Live glass blowing demonstrations by FireNation begin

10 AM Interactive Public Art Projects on view featuring Street Seats by Pneuhaus, Crescendo by Kyle Ebersole & Ian Molitors, and The Toledo Alphabet Project by Graphite Design + Build

12 PM People’s Choice Voting for Pop Up Murals Opens

Festival Park Stage Schedule

11:00 AM Cakewalkin Jass Band

12:30 PM New Moon

1:30 PM Mix Company

2:00 PM Aegela Middle Eastern Dance

3:00 PM davekevinadam / Black Market RX

3:30 PM Matt Truman Ego Trip

4:30 PM davekevinadam

5:00 PM Nikki D & The Browns

Roaming Entertainment provided by Bird’s Eye View Circus

KeyBank Discovery Theater Screening Schedule

10:00 AM “Sons of Toledo” Presented by the Glacity Theatre Collective

11:00 AM “Out of The Dark” Presented by the Toledo Museum of Art.

Curated by the Toledo Black Artist Coalition

11:30 AM “The History of YAAW” and YAAW 2021 Celebration videos

presented by The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program

1:00 PM “Out of The Dark” Presented by the Toledo Museum of Art.

Curated by the Toledo Black Artist Coalition

2:00 PM “Sons of Toledo” Presented by the Glacity Theatre Collective

4:00 PM “The History of YAAW” and YAAW 2021 Celebration videos

presented by The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program

5:00 PM “Sons of Toledo” Presented by the Glacity Theatre Collective

Thank you to our community sponsors and partners for ensuring another year of completely free programming for the greater Toledo community;

ProMedica, Owens Corning, NSG, University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, KeyBank National Association Trustee for the Walter E. Terhune Memorial Fund, Toledo Museum of Art, Buckeye Broadband, Huntington Bank, 13 ABC, City of Toledo, BCAN, Erie Construction, Imagination Station, O-I, Mansour Wealth Management McDonald Partners, The Ability Center, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Communica, La-Z-Boy, Ballas Buick GMC, Mainstreet Ventures, Adams Street Publishing, 2 Scale, Metroparks Toledo, Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, Kengo Sushi & Yakitori, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, The Andersons, Toledo.com, Destination Toledo, Madhouse, Stevens Disposal, private donors, and Toledo’s philanthropic community.