Carla Thomas

Age: 53

Occupation: Specialty Leasing Coordinator, Franklin Park Mall and Photographer at CYT Images

Toledoan since: Birth



The local artists and musicians I love are Ramona Collins, Fusion and all things live music.

If money wasn’t an object I would quit my job in a heartbeat and focus full-time on turning my passion, photography, into my business.

To be inspired by my surroundings, I go to the Toledo Botanical Gardens or the Toledo Museum of Art which are also my two favorite places to take photos.

The best photo I ever took in Toledo was …

Well— It’s impossible to choose just one from the hundreds that I have taken but some of my favorite captures are: Darlene Whitehead on the Docks, Marion Blanton at the Toledo Museum of Art and the one I caught of

IBF Lightweight World Champion Robert Easter Jr. at the Robert Easter Jr. Parade, Downtown Toledo.

I always meet the most interesting people at local outdoor events like the African-American Festival, Toledo Museum of Art Block Party and the Toledo Botanical Garden’s Jazz in the Garden, to name a few.

Public School Teachers, without a doubt, are the Toledoans I most admire.

The hardest thing about living in Toledo is the freezing cold weather, but the best thing is the comfortability and familiarity of my hometown.

When I want to unwind, I grab a girlfriend or two and go to a spot that offers a chill atmosphere and good cocktails, like Bar Louie.

The first three words that come to mind about Toledo are hometown, family, friends.

Too many people think Toledo is dead and not progressive, but a city can only be as live and progressive as the people in it.

My favorite night out in Toledo was this past summer, partying with the band Fusion at Hensville.

The street I drive/walk on most often is Holland/Sylvania Rd.

If I need to buy a present for a special occasion, I know Franklin Park Mall will hook me up with a great gift.

Going to downtown Sylvania makes me feel like I am out of town.

The Old West End Festival is my favorite annual event.

My favorite neighborhood is Historic Old West End.

Toledo’s motto should be Ask not what Toledo can do for you, ask what you can do for Toledo.