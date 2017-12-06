TOLEDO ACCORDING TO… Girl in the Glass City

Christine Senack

Girl in the Glass City

Years lived in Toledo: 29

Occupation: Social media guru, electric vehicle (EV) ambassador, yoga teacher

My story, in one sentence: Being single and without kids, I’m free to do whatever I please, and I love it!

The Valentine Theatre is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of. Its revival is a great story about what a few folks can do to raise

money and awareness. It was the true start of Downtown’s revival back in 1999.

The best meal I had in Toledo was the filetto di manzo at M’Osteria.

Barefoot at the Beach to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs is my favorite annual event.

One thing that Toledo needs more of is electric car-charging stations.



My favorite pieces of local art/architecture are the works I have in my home, among those an untitled piece by Har Simrit Singh.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m in my home enjoying our exceptionally reasonable cost of living.

The best time I ever had in Toledo was at Taste of the Nation because it is a big all-inclusive gala with great people, music, food from over 50 restaurants, and features around 100 wines.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would require all new buildings to be EV ready— having 220v outlets in garage spaces for EV chargers (currently working with others at the local and state level on this).

If I knew I could get away with it, I would tow cars that block EV charging spaces.

The best view in Toledo is from a kayak on the Maumee and Ottawa rivers.

When I’m craving pizza, I call Marcos (white cheese pizza with sausage, mushrooms, bacon and feta).

The most underrated thing about Toledo is the fact that we are a waterfront community.

The most overrated thing in Toledo is our hashtags.

To find inspiration, I go to the Metroparks.