If you’ve heard about the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, but don’t have Netflix, you are in luck. The First Unitarian Church in Toledo will be holding a screening and discussion of the 2016 film, named for the amendment that abolished slavery. An investigative look into the prison system and the racial inequality of justice in America, this is an eye-opening film. 25 percent of the world’s prisoners are incarcerated in the U.S., which has just five percent of the world’s population. If that doesn’t scare you, it should. 7pm. Monday, April 10.

First Unitarian Church Toledo

3205 Glendale Ave. | 419-381-6999

facebook.com/pg/UUToledo/events