Theatre Bizarre: The Greatest Masquerade on Earth at the Detroit Masonic Temple

Enjoy a Faustian bargain— but only for an evening or so. Dance with the Devil behind the anonymity of a masquerade mask and witness the grandeur of the near impossible at Theatre Bizarre: The Greatest Masquerade on Earth. Offering eight labyrinthine levels of fantastic debauchery and dark arts, you can engage in the ultimate Choose Your Own Adventure game, enjoy performances on five main stages or party with like-minded hedonists, surrounded by fire eaters, acrobats and rides. Costumes are mandatory. Drinks and food available for purchase onsite. Tickets can be purchased online, but are will-call only. 6:30pm-4am. Saturdays, October 14 & 21. $95.

Detroit Masonic Temple

500 Temple St. | Detroit, MI

theatrebizarre.com