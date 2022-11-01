Marketplace Changes November 2022

UPDATES IN LOCAL BUSINESS

Know of any changes in the area? Send them to: editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com

The chic folks at Hannon’s Block just opened the Garage Door Bar at 619 Monroe St. Set towards the back of the restaurant, enter through the garage door on Erie St. 419-407-5146. hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Roosters, described as a “fun, casual” joint that’s known for their chicken wings, has opened in the former Ralphie’s location in Sylvania at 5702 Monroe St. roosterswings.com

Kato Ramen has opened right next door to Kengo Sushi & Yakitori at 40 S. St. Clair in the Warehouse District. Novices are advised by owner Kato to “eat loud and eat fast.” (419) 469-8929. katoramen.com

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com

Dermatology Associates has moved its Sylvania office to 3141 Central Park West in Toledo. 419-872-0777. daohio.com

The Benchmark Restaurant Group has added Claude’s Prime Seafood to its culinary dynasty. Located in Levis Commons towards the north side by the theaters. 419-931-6050. claudesfineseafood.com

The new sports bar The R.O.W. (Rollin’ On Wooster) Bar and Grill has opened in the former Reverend’s at 130 E. Wooster in Bowling Green. 419-352-0400. therowbg.com

Get your shots (the fun kind) at Agave & Rye, located in Levis Commons, and celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Described as a “modern tequila and bourbon hall” with a concept described as “urban grunge,” the Covington, Kentucky-based chain is renowned for its tacos. 567-276-3742. agaveandrye.com

Fetch! Pet Care Toledo has launched, offering a range of services for furry, feathered and scaly family members, including puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and animal transportation. 419-500-2903. FetchPetCare.com

Tye the Knot Wedding Chapel is an intimate wedding venue perfect for those with a wedding date less than a year away, those who seek a weekday or weekend wedding, and those with a guest list of fewer than 30 people. 4314 Monroe Street, Toledo. 567-343-2933. Tyetheknot419.com

Atlas Bridal Shop is celebrating their 95th Anniversary this year with a newly remodeled store, featuring a Mori Lee Bridal Boutique – unique to this area, and one of just a few across the country. 419-474-9119. Atlasbridalshop.com

OnSite-OccuHealth is now open at 5151 Monroe St., Suite 231, offering DOT Physical Exams for CDL holders, bus drivers, and charter boat captains. 567-245-1976. Onsite-occuhealth.com

Claude’s Prime Seafood at Levis Commons is now open for dinner seven nights a week. Features include signature cocktails, al fresco dining, large late-night bar with live piano and multiple private dining options for parties of up to 80 guests. 419-931-6050. claudesprimeseafood.com

Storm and Sky Shoppe is a new boutique that sells products designed and made in the USA, from housewares to clothing. Located at 5333 Monroe St., Suite 21, Toledo, in the old Stride Rite space. stormandskyshoppe.com