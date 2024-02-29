Glass City Wranglers Gear Up For 2024 Season

Basketball season is here, and Toledo’s own professional basketball team is ready to take on the competition.

The Glass City Wranglers begins its season Friday, March 1, with a home game against the Medora Timberjacks.

Fans of the Wranglers can catch home games at Bowsher High School and travel to watch the team battle other competitors without the home court advantage.

From March 1 until May 25, the Wranglers are continuing the mission of excelling on the court and uniting the community through a sport everyone can enjoy.

Point Guard Tray Howard has kept his basketball roots local, playing at Waite High School and Tiffin University, now wearing number 8 on the Wranglers. He wants audiences to know that the Wranglers games are family-friendly events.

“Come out. It’s going to be good, it’s going to be fun. Bring your families,” Howard said.

Another player, Point Guard and Shooting Guard Alontay Gould, also has local basketball upbringing, attending Scott High School and Owens Community College before playing professionally with the Wranglers.

“I’m excited to get out here. We’ve got a lot of great guys, it’s my third year pro, and I’m excited for you guys to see what we have going on this year,” Gould said.

Led by Coach and Owner Josh Radtkin, the Glass City Wranglers play multiple times a week.

You can check out the full team roster and schedule at glasscitywranglers.com.