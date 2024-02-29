Big To Do March 2024

Monster Jam Championship

The Monster Jam Arena Championship Central is set for March 15-17 at The Huntington Center. Watch eight drivers “tear up the dirt” with their 12000-pound monster trucks at this 3-day event. Tickets start at $20. 500 Jefferson Ave. 419-321-5030. Monsterjam.com

Best of Toledo Awards Party

You picked your favorites. Now it’s time to party. With more than 617,000 votes cast (you read that correctly!) in 248 categories 2023’s Best of Toledo Awards were chosen. Mingle with the Winners at our annual awards show and party. Friday, March 22. Toledo Club, downtown. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The whimsical garden party theme will feature music, entertainment, food and drinks. Tickets on Eventbrite or at toledocitypaper.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Visit Downtown Toledo’s top bars on St Patrick’s Day. This crawl is a “Make Your Own Adventure Crawl”, without a set agenda All bars on the list have waived their cover fee for the evening. Crawl tickets include 1-2 complimentary drinks, food and drink specials, a custom badge and lanyard and professional photos to capture the fun. An afterparty follows the crawl. Single tickets are $15; $10 per person for groups. crawlwith.us