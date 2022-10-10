Road Trip!

Do the Time Warp in Ypsi

For many, watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show is an essential Halloween tradition. With a drive to Ypsilanti, Rocky Horror lovers can view the movie in a unique outdoor setting, as the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority screens the film on Thursday, October 27. The series of movies in Frog Island Park on an inflatable movie screen that has continued throughout the summer will end with Rocky Horror, complete with a costume contest. Show starts at sunset. Rice St. and Cross St., Ypsilanti. Free https://ypsilantidda.org/



Terror in October

When you have visited the local haunted houses and want to travel a bit out of town to find some scares, there are plenty of spooktacular haunted attractions within an hour’s drive of Toledo. Distracted Haunted House (feardistracted.com), 1234 N. Main St. in Bowling Green, has thrilled visitors since 2020. Walk the corn maze at Scream Acres Haunted Attractions (screamacres.com) at 0065 Co. Rd. 16 in Napoleon. And Fremont’s Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park (thehauntedhydro.com) celebrates its 33rd year of terrifying guests at 1333 Tiffin St.