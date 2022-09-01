Book Notes: September 2022

Long overdue BookFest finally returns

After a three year hiatus— for both financial and pandemic reasons— the Kerrytown BookFest returns on September 18 at the Morris J. Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor, MI. A favorite of book lovers, BookFest hosts a variety of vendors related to literature and printing, along with artists, food vendors and more. Prior to 2019, the festival was held the Sunday after Labor Day ever since it began in 2004. For the latest information, visit ktbookfest.org.

First you march, then you Run

In the days following the signing of the Voting RIghts Act of 1965, a young John Lewis struggled with how to build upon the Civil Rights Movement. He eventually found a path: running for Congress in Georgia. Thg graphic novel Run: Book One, written by Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury and Nate Powell, chronicles a portion of the legendary congressperson’s life. The book will be the focus of September’s edition of the Toledo Library’s Comics book group, held on Zoom, Tuesday, September 20 at 7pm. To register visit toledolibrary.org.