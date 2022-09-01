Art Notes: September 2022

Toledo gains Momentum once more

Dance, party and play at the 2022 Momentum Music and Arts Festival, along the Maumee River from September 15-17. An anticipated local artistic event since it first launched in 2017, this year’s festivities begin with the “Dancin’ in the Streets” Art Loop collaboration and the opening of the “Intersection” exhibition at the Toledo Museum of Art on Thursday, September 15. On Friday, September 16 the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, will perform at Promenade Park, followed by an Artist Market and live glass blowing demonstrations on Saturday, September 17. For the latest information on all events, visit theartscommission.org/events/momentum.

Black Swamp returns to BG

For nearly three decades the Black Swamp Arts Festival has transformed downtown Bowling Green into a hub for art and music and the tradition continues in 2022, Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11. Featuring live music, a slew of art exhibits and vendors, a beer garden, creative opportunities for kids, Black Swamp always offers inspiration mixed with a of celebration. Admission is free. For all the latest information, visit blackswampfest.org.

Wine and warm colors at Wildwood

Mother Nature creates breathtaking landscapes, and area artists can try their best to do the same as part of the Metroparks’ Uncork and Unwind program. Focusing on Fall Landscape Painting, these two-hour guided classes give artists detailed guidance to create their own masterpieces— along with a glass of wine to make it a truly relaxing event. The next Uncork and Unwind, Thursday, September 29, will meet at the Wildwood Metropark. No experience is necessary, though attendees must be 21 or over. (Did we mention the wine?) $25. 6-8pm. 5100 W. Central Ave. 419-407-9700. metroparkstoledo.com