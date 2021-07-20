Book Notes July

Taylor nominated for Ohioana award

Toledo author Mildred D. Taylor is a finalist for the 2021 Ohioana Book Awards, nominated for best Middle Grade/Young Adult Literature for her book “All the Days Past, All the Days to Come.” The book is the final installment in Taylor’s series about a family that lives in Mississippi during the Civil RIghts Movement. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Taylor grew up in Toledo where she graduated from Scott High School and the University of Toledo. Her writing has won numerous awards, including a Newberry Medal in 1977.

Helping a community through sheer Chance

In the spring of 1964, a 9.2 earthquake rocked the city of Anchorage, Alaska. As the citizens struggled to put their lives back together, a part-time radio reporter, Genie Chance, became a trusted voice and a guiding light in a dark time. Genie’s story is examined in “This is Chance!” by Jon Mooallem, which will be the next book discussed at Gathering Volumes’ monthly History/Biography Book Club on Wednesday, July 28. 7-9pm. 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com Free