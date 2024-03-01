Art Notes March 2024

Senior Thesis Gallery

Bowling Green State University Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors present their work at the BFA Senior Thesis Exhibit, beginning March 16 in the BGSU Fine Arts Center Galleries, including the Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery, Willard Wankelman Gallery and Red Door Gallery. The exhibit opening will include an awards presentation at 6pm with a viewing to follow. Free. Open to the public March 16 to March 31. 1210 Ridge St. bgsu.edu/gallery

The Brilliance of Caravaggio: Four Paintings in Focus

The Toledo Museum of Art is exhibiting four of 16th Century Italian artist Caravaggio’s paintings in Canaday Gallery, The first time in over a decade that four Caravaggio paintings are shown at the same time on American soil, and the first time in over 70 years that TMA has presented his works — in 1951 The Museum exhibited a single painting. Currently, there are a total of eight of the artist’s works in the US, and TMA is displaying four of them. Free for members. $10 for non-members. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. toledomuseumn.org/exhibit

Comic-con coming to Toledo

Fantasticon is making a stop in Toledo with a mid-size Comic-Con event, a must-go for comic book connoisseurs, pop culture lovers and collectors. Meet actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox from CHiP’s, Michael Biehn from The Terminator, Sam J. Jones from Ted, Marvel comics writer Renee Witterstraetter, Marvel-DC artist Scott Kolin and other fan-favorites. Items available for purchase along with a kids and adults cosplay contest. A two-day pass costs $20 in advance, $25 the day of. Single day tickets also available. Glass City Convention Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. 419-255-3300. Fantasticon.net