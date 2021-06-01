BG Virtual Art Walk announces winners

Bowling Green’s 29th Annual Art Walk, held virtually this year, named Steven Ingraham’s painting, “B-17 JJ-Z. Final Mission over St. Nazaire” as the top entry in the show, selected from the 27 paintings entered for the prize. The entries were judged by popular vote, with second place going to “Breath of Fresh Air” by Jocelyn Williams, and third place awarded to “California dreaming” by Penny Mourray-Bee. The winning artists received gift certificates donated by the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District.

Arts and music return to Maple & Main

More than 50 artists and performers will come together for Sylvania’s Maple and Main Art & Music Festival on June 5 & 6. Artist booths will line Sylvania’s Main St. giving shoppers a chance to see and buy their paintings, jewelry, ceramic creations and more. In addition, a stage for musical performances will be set up on Maplewood near Main St. Noon-7pm, Saturday, June 5. 11am-4pm, Sunday, June 6. For more information, visit sylvaniaarts.org. Free

Be a bohemian for a day

Embrace the bohemian spirit at the BOHO By The Bay Arts and Crafts market, on Sunday, June 13 at the Sacred Tree at Mind, Body and Soul Fitness. Featuring both visual and performing artists, including dancers and musicians, the market will be open from noon until 7:30pm. Sacred Tree, 5416 N. Summit St. in Point Place, is a holistic center for personal growth that offers workshops and classes for individual healing. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheSacredTreeAtMindBodySoul