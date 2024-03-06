FiberFrame is Your Best Option When Choosing the Right Windows for Your Home or Business

As a hometown Toledo family-owned business with over six decades of experience, we take pride in providing exceptional customer service and high-quality fiberglass windows, patio doors, storefronts and sunrooms. Comfort Line revolutionized the US market in the 1980s with the introduction of FiberFrame – the first-ever fiberglass window. So, why choose fiberglass? They feature the best energy values, the strongest structural integrity, the lowest expansion rates, and the longest life expectancy, making them the most cost-effective windows on the market. It’s an energy efficient, strong and low maintenance material that’s better than vinyl, wood and aluminum windows.

Windows are one of the most visible features of a building and home, impacting its overall appearance and energy efficiency. To ensure you make the right investment for your property, it’s important to consider the manufacturer, product type and installer. At Fiberframe, we offer the perfect combination of all three, simplifying the process and saving you money by eliminating the middleman.

Along with a great product line and unmatched customer service, we are committed to our community and surrounding areas. Take Kurtis Tallman’s testimonial, Kurtis is vice president of operations at Cherry Street Mission. “Working with Comfort Line Fiber Frame has been a great experience. Their entire team’s professionalism, quality of work and skilled craftsmanship has made the replacement of the 519 windows, at The Life Revitalization Center, a seamless transition. The windows are excellent quality and have brought immediate and noticeable energy efficiency to our building. It was amazing how the design and install teams were able to easily customize their product to meet the various needs of our project. Cherry Street Mission Ministries has been pleased to work with such a great partner and local business on this project!”

Since FiberFrame products are made in Toledo, homeowners can view, touch and purchase any kind of window they’d like – including custom half-round and round shapes, all inside our Showroom located within our factory.

Perfectly match your home and décor by selecting from thousands of frame colors for your door or window. You can use the same color for the interior and exterior or opt for different hues on each side. Besides the most popular colors in the standard palette, customers can choose from any of the colors in the Sherwin-Williams palette.

FiberFrame stands by its products, offering the best warranties available. Their innovative approach to windows and doors brings strength, energy savings and beauty to their full product line.

By offering straightforward pricing and hassle-free consultations, you can make an informed decision that fits your budget and needs. Whether you need one window or a whole house, we’re here to help you every step of the way.

Contact us today at 419.574.9714 or installs@comfortline.ltd for a free, no-obligation consultation. Trust us to deliver outstanding performance and reliability, backed by our lifetime warranty.