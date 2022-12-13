December Social Studies

Sowing the Seeds of Giving

The Urban Wholistics Golden Hour Gala at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge raised funds to support its community green space called Tatum Park, which provides access to gardening and fresh produce. It’s Urban South Youth Farmer’s Market offers young people the chance to learn about the systems and business of equitable urban agriculture, including lessons in entrepreneurship and sustainability.

The Danberry Treasure Chest Auction

The Danberry Treasure Chest Auction in October raised emergency assistance funds for families of children with serious illness, in the hopes of alleviating some of the financial stress associated with long-term illness in a loved one.