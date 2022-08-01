Best of Toledo 2022 nominations have begun!

Put on your rally caps and prepare to support your favorites! The Toledo City Paper’s 2022 Best of Toledo awards nominations began August 1!

Every year, thousands of our readers nominate and cast votes for outstanding people, places and events in the Toledo area. All our winners are chosen by YOU, so this is your chance to shout about who and what is truly the best of our community.

The nomination process runs through September 15. Go to toledocitypaper.com and select your nominees in any, or all, of our 200+ categories. You can submit nominations once per day.

Up to six top nominees in each category will be announced on November 1, then the voting will begin to crown the Best of Toledo for 2022!

They can’t win without you! So cast your votes!