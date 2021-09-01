Hildo: Blue collar town

Labor and City Politics

Happy Labor Day!

Here in the swamp, this is a big deal. We’re a place where even executive level working folks are organized. If you don’t control your own wages, hours, and working conditions, you’re working class and can bargain collectively. It’s not just the major employers like Jeep and GM that are unionized. There are solo shops in T-Town with union contracts.

School administrators, fire chiefs, and police command? Unionized. Ditto nurses at St. V’s. Truck drivers, bus drivers, school teachers, refuse workers, maintenance workers, electricians, pipe fitters, postal workers, HVAC installers, public sector, private sector, all sectors.

We have a long and proud labor history. The labor agitation that begat the UAW started, at least in part, in North Toledo. The earliest organizing in the building trades started here. Unskilled laborers and migrant workers in local farm fields fought for their dignity across the region. Working folks struggled and died for labor rights here

Solidarity on parade

The struggle continues. Our Labor Day parade puts much larger cities to shame, with thousands of workers from all walks of life celebrating the right to collective bargaining.

The union contracts they enjoy protect their right to a grievance process for unfair treatment on the job. Wages are guaranteed. Hours of work are stipulated. Working conditions are improved. Pensions are provided.

T-Town’s highly skilled workforce is a selling point for the region’s economic development, and union contracts contribute mightily. Well paid, well trained workers are secure, happy, and productive workers.

And union contracts don’t just protect workers in union shops. A rising tide does, in this case anyway, lift all boats. In order to compete for the best workers even non-union shops must try to pay better wages and provide better benefits.

Labor candidates

What has this to do with city politics, you ask?

Unions have an outsized influence on local elections. Union endorsements are coveted by candidates. The larger unions, like those representing electricians, pipe fitters, laborers, teachers, and teamsters, can give large campaign contributions. Even smaller unions can provide volunteers as boots on the ground going door to door or putting stamps on envelopes. And unions can encourage their members to vote for endorsed candidates through mailings, meetings, and phone calls.

Unions endorse candidates they believe will best protect their interests once in office. And make no mistake. Elected officials have major influence over unions as well.

The relationship goes in both directions. Laws can support collective bargaining, union wage scales, and better working conditions, or not. Public investments can employ skilled, trained, and well paid labor, or not. In short, government can support the growth and development of labor and labor rights, or not.

Unions understand this, and throw their support accordingly.

And that’s a good thing for us all. Think “all boats rising” above. As government supports labor, labor improves the lives of all workers. The result is a more prosperous, more livable, and all around better community.

So happy Labor Day, Toledo. Cook out, take a swim, and raise a glass to the laboring women and men who fought for your ability to do so.