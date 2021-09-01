Music Notes – September 2021

Eight hours of Jazz comes to Ottawa Park

Get ready for an afternoon of great music at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater. The sixth annual Great Lakes Jazz Festival will be held on Saturday, September 11. The annual eight-hour event is organized by the H-Factor Jazz Enthusiast Club, the brainchild of H-Factor Jazz Show host Hugh Ross, Jr. Showcasing a variety of artists and styles of jazz, the eight-hour event has become an anticipated part of the Toledo music calendar. Noon-8pm. 2205 Kenwood Blvd. greatlakesjazzfestival.net Free

Brett Eldredge says Good Day to Toledo Zoo

Country music singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge will play the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on Friday, September 24, as part of his Good Day Tour. A native of Paris, Illinois, Eldredge has become a force in the country scene over the past decade, with songs like “Beat of the Music,” “Mean to Me” and “Lose My Mind” reaching number one on the Country airplay charts. His most recent album, “Sunday Drive,” was released in July 2020. $49.75-79.75. 7:30pm. 2700 Broadway St., 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org

SistaStrings to enchant Brookwood Metropark

The remarkable, genre-bending talents of sisters Monique and Chauntee Ross— better known as SistaStrings— will grab attention at Brookwood Metropark on Friday, September 24. The concert will be presented as part of the park’s Folk Series, which this season is featuring renowned female artists both locally and from around the country. Originally from Milwaukee, SistaStrings have made a name for themselves over the past few years with their classically-trained violin and cello playing, mixed with notes of R&B and gospel. The concert is free to attend, but reservations are required. 6:30pm. 5604 Swan Creek Dr., 419-407-9810. metroparkstoledo.com