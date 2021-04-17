Opera Outdoors performances return this spring

Missing the thrill of performances by the Toledo Opera? You may not have to wait much longer to experience it. The Opera announced its pop-up performance series, “Opera Outdoors,” will return beginning on April 21.

Launching in the fall on 2020 as a response to COVID-19, the spring session of “Opera Outdoors” will feature the Opera’s four Resident Artists performing in open air locations at venues throughout the Glass City. These events are free to attend.

As with all public events, face coverings are required and attendees are encouraged to maintain a six foot distance from each other. Audiences are also asked to remain at least 15 feet away from the performers at all times. Events may be postponed/cancelled due to weather.

Attendees are welcome to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to all performances. Outside food is welcome for events held at Toledo Botanical Garden and Toledo Farmers Market, but not at the Toledo Zoo.

Scheduled events are as follows:

Wednesday 4.21 – 5:30pm – Toledo Botanical Garden

Wednesday 4.28 – 5:30pm – Toledo Botanical Garden

Saturday 5.1 – 10am – Toledo Farmers Market

Monday 5.3 – 11am – Toledo Zoo

Wednesday 5.5 – 5:30pm – Toledo Botanical Garden

Wednesday 5.12 – 5:30pm – Toledo Botanical Garden

Saturday 5.15 – 10am – Toledo Farmers Market

Monday 5.17 – 11am – Toledo Zoo

Wednesday 5.19 – 5:30pm – Toledo Botanical Garden