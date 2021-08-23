Are you looking for a career that makes a difference in the community? Help strengthen the local economy and promote independent businesses while learning the ropes of a successful multi-platform publishing company at Adams Street Publishing Company.

We are currently seeking a full-time Sales Coordinator to support our sales department. This position will assist the sales team to ensure that our advertising is sold, managed and placed effectively and efficiently. You will work with our Account Executives, as well as the Production and Editorial Departments, to maintain deadlines and company standards.

The Sales Coordinator’s duties include, but are not limited to:

assigning ad leads, assisting with ad collection, sending invoices, ad tracking for print and digital advertising, performing day-to-day administrative tasks, answering phones, and creating sales reports.

The right candidate is a highly organized, detail-oriented and deadline-driven multi-tasker who can problem solve, think quickly, and thrive under pressure.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear more.

Send your resume to: cjacobs@adamsstreetpublishing. com