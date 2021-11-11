Iconic Smokey Bear artwork at Maumee Bay

An exhibit honoring the legacy and history of Forest Fire-Fighting mascot Smokey Bear is currently on display at Maumee Bay Lodge.

The Smokey Bear Art Exhibit features a collection of classic artwork created as part of the iconic US Forest Service campaign meant to curtail forest fires. The paintings presented are replicas of the original work created by artist Rudy Wendelin.

The Smokey Bear campaign was born in 1944 in an effort to raise public awareness about the dangers of human-caused wildfires. Though the first image of Smokey was created by artist Albert Staehle, by 1949 Wendelin was named the campaign’s full-time artist.

The collection of Smokey artwork is currently on loan to the state of Ohio from the Special Collections section of the United States Department of Agriculture. It has been on tour at lodges around the state since late June. The stop at Maumee Bay is the second-to-last installation of the exhibit before the tour ends.

If you want to see these iconic artworks, the Smokey Bear Art Exhibit will be on display at Maumee Bay Lodge through November 14. The Lodge is located at 1750 State Park Rd., #2, in Oregon.