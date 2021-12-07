Glass City Gifts

The holiday shopping season has officially begun. Now, you only have a few weeks left to get your gifts for your friends and loved ones. Black Friday has come and gone, so has Cyber Monday. So where can you go to secure those must-have presents? We give you a head start by giving you a list of local stores to support!
Boutiques and clothing
- Since Simply D’Vine Boutique opened a few years ago, the store has been offering fashionable clothing and accessories for both women and men at affordable prices. You can shop online and have your order delivered or stop by the brick and mortar store located on West Sylvania Avenue beside Mercy St. Anne Medical Center.
- Ragazza Boutique features hand-picked clothes for all occasions. If you’re unsure about what to buy for someone on your list, the stylists are always there to help find exactly what you’re looking for. For convenience, Ragazza offers an online store and has a location in downtown Sylvania!
- Sophia Lustig is more than a name in the Toledo area. Her namesake store began in downtown Toledo back in 1936 that featured hand-picked clothing and accessories. Since then, several owners continued the tradition and have adapted to today’s fashion trends. Now found in downtown Perrysburg, guests can shop perfumes, skin care products in addition to clothing and accessories. The shop offers an online holiday gift guide as well as gift cards that begin at $50.
- Who knew a secondhand store could be so good? Bella River Boutique on River Road in Maumee features pre-owned designer handbags, clothing, accessories, and more, for a fraction of what you might pay for a brand-new item. If you’re still unsure about what you might find, take some time to visit their online store that shows high-quality images of the available products. Gift cards are also available to purchase.
For the artistic-minded
- The Fuller Art House in downtown Sylvania features art from local and regional artists, and the Owner, Dani, and several other teachers host classes and workshops throughout the year. You can view the calendar by clicking here.
- After stopping by the Fuller Art House, continue your journey in the Red Bird Arts District to Hudson Gallery to see the work of contemporary artists from regional and national artists. If someone on your lists has art that needs framing, Hudson Gallery offers in-house custom orders for all types of artwork.
- In the heart of Grand Rapids, Ohio, you’ll find the oldest privately-owned gallery in northwest Ohio. Since, 1993, Angelwood Gallery features ceramics, glass, wood, paint, metal, jewelry, mixed media, and photography from regional artists that can be purchased for the home, garden or office. You can shop in person or by using the online store.
- The Maumee Antique Mall in Maumee is one of America’s largest antique outlets and offers over 2.75 acres (110,000 square feet) of antiques and collectibles from over 170 dealers.
Toledo-inspired
- You may have heard of the phrase “You will do better in Toledo”. Not only is that the motto of our city, but it’s also the motto that Jupmode lives by. The full service screening printing company offers glass city-inspired apparel for the glass city lover on your list, as well as accessories and collectibles. Check out their website by clicking here or visit the store located on Adams St or in the Cricket West plaza on Central Avenue.
- The Swamp Shop in downtown Toledo can easily take care of the Toledo Mud Hens or Toledo Walleye fan on your list. The shop offers merchandise for both teams in person inside the Huntington Center and Fifth Third field, and online. Gift cards are also available.
- Handmade Toledo, located at 1717 Adams St., offers 10,000 square feet of 100% homemade gifts from people who live right here in Toledo and an online shop with curbside and in store pickup available. You can also take advantage of free shipping on orders over $50. If you can’t decide on something, gift cards are always available in $25, $50, $75, and $100 options. If you have any questions, feel free to email hello@handmadetoledo.com or by calling 419-214-1717.
Beer connoisseurs
- Are you struggling to find a gift for the beer lover on your list? The good news is that there are 29 breweries sprinkled all throughout northwest Ohio. The better news? There is a nifty way to support those breweries, and to win free stuff while you do it by navigating the 419 Ale Trail. Participants can sip local brews, win prizes and earn chances to win grand prizes. Click here to learn more. The 419 Ale Trail runs until June 17, 2022.
For the bookworms
- For the bookworm on your list, Gathering Volumes is a community-based bookstore in Perrysburg that includes a personal touch to their book selection—all the books on the shelves are all based on customer feedback. If you’re looking for something in particular that you can’t find in store, you can place a special order that usually arrives within two to three days. If you know what types of literature they like, you can purchase a subscription service that is personalized to their taste. You can learn more by visiting their website here.
For the science-lovers
- Imagination Station can help with those creative and science-minded kids on your list. There are numerous activities offered each day as well as programs, events, and educational resources. You can purchase a day pass, membership, gift card, or anything from the Science2Go online store.