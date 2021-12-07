Glass City Gifts

opened a few years ago, the store has been offering fashionable clothing and accessories for both women and men at affordable prices. You can shop online and have your order delivered or stop by the brick and mortar store located on West Sylvania Avenue beside Mercy St. Anne Medical Center.

features hand-picked clothes for all occasions. If you’re unsure about what to buy for someone on your list, the stylists are always there to help find exactly what you’re looking for. For convenience, Ragazza offers an online store and has a location in downtown Sylvania!

Sophia Lustig is more than a name in the Toledo area. Her namesake store began in downtown Toledo back in 1936 that featured hand-picked clothing and accessories. Since then, several owners continued the tradition and have adapted to today’s fashion trends.

Now found in downtown Perrysburg

, guests can shop perfumes, skin care products in addition to clothing and accessories. The shop offers an online holiday gift guide as well as gift cards that begin at $50.



